Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento At Fire Mountain Advances QCI Partnership To Strengthen Player Development And Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued investment brings host tools, marketing intelligence, event management and mobile capabilities together to support more personalized guest engagement.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is advancing its QCI partnership to strengthen player development, marketing, and personalized guest engagement. Building on an established relationship, the initiative will give the Northern California property's teams connected tools to better understand their players, coordinate outreach, and deliver more personalized service.

The deployment brings together host management, marketing, event coordination and mobile tools, complemented by ChatalyticsTM, which enables teams to explore data and develop insights through natural-language conversations.

The deployment brings player information and daily workflows together on the QCI platform, helping teams connect insight with action.

“Our guest relationships are at the heart of everything we do,” said Kyu Myoung, Vice President of Casino Marketing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.“Continuing our investment in QCI gives our hosts and marketing team the tools to work more closely together, better understand our players and make each interaction more meaningful. We want our team to spend more time delivering the personal service that brings guests back.”

For Hard Rock Sacramento, the transition builds on its existing QCI investment, bringing current contact and preference data into the new deployment while connecting gaming systems to sharpen player development, marketing, and data-driven decisions.

“Hard Rock Sacramento's continued commitment to QCI reflects the value of putting actionable intelligence directly into the hands of the people who build guest relationships,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI.“When hosts and marketing teams work from connected information, they can coordinate their efforts, identify opportunities and respond with greater relevance. We're excited to support the Hard Rock team as they build on that foundation and turn deeper player understanding into more personalized service.”

The partnership reflects QCI's continued focus on connecting casino intelligence with the everyday work of serving guests, strengthening relationships, and supporting informed business decisions.

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain features the latest in live music and entertainment, hospitality, world-class gaming, and exceptional cuisine. The property is Hard Rock's first Vegas-style casino in California and offers a hotel with multiple suite options, a large gaming facility with 1,400 slot machines and 50 table games, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and five unparalleled restaurants . HARD ROCK LIVE is a flexible event center with the capability to host a multitude of programs including live shows, premier sporting events, galas featuring up to 2,500 seats or over 3,500 occupants for general admission, with no spectator further than 140-feet from the stage. The property recently opened ROCKTANE GAS + SMOKE, a Hard Rock branded state-of-the-art gas service station and drive through smoke shop, the first on the West Coast. The property includes signature brand amenities like the Sound of Your Stay® in-room music program, a Rock Shop®, Unity Store, and a Body Rock® fitness center. Additionally, the project marks a historic partnership between two Native American Tribes – The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International, and Enterprise Rancheria. Owners of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain property, the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria is a sovereign Native American Nation offering diverse tribal government services and programs that improve the quality of life for its some 1,000 tribal citizens and surrounding communities in Northern California. For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain visit .

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. (QCI) is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of its business. Applying this agentic platform, QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI's technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry's transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at .

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of 16 books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.