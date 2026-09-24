New Memoir 'Welcome Home' By Gladis Saidou Empowers Readers To Heal And Reclaim Their Wholeness

A powerful story of resilience, identity, and faith, "Welcome Home" inspires a courageous path to emotional healing and restoration.

LA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certified life coach, military veteran, and author Gladis Saidou has released her deeply personal and transformative memoir,“Welcome Home: All the Pieces of Me.” Through raw honesty and unwavering hope, Saidou shares her gripping story of overcoming childhood trauma, struggles with cultural identity, mental health challenges, and finding spiritual redemption.This 392-page memoir explores how no wound runs deep enough to escape healing, and no life is beyond restoration.“Welcome Home” is an intimate invitation for readers to stop running from their pain and instead courageously confront every rejected part of themselves.Born and raised in Cameroon, Saidou's early life was shaped by hardship, resilience, and an ache for belonging. Tragically marked by experiences of sexual abuse and domestic violence, she excelled academically and emigrated to America, eventually serving 16 years in the U.S. Air Force. Yet, despite her success in breaking barriers, inner trauma remained unresolved. Following a deeply personal rock-bottom moment-a decision to check herself into a mental health facility to prevent ending her life-Saidou bravely embarked on a healing process involving therapy, faith, and writing.“'Welcome Home' is both my testimony and an invitation for others to believe no past is beyond redemption,” Saidou explains.“Healing begins when we acknowledge the forgotten, broken, or wounded parts of ourselves, and allow God's truth-not our mistakes or pain-to define who we are.”“Welcome Home” is more than a memoir; it is a guidebook for emotional and spiritual wholeness, weaving themes of identity, forgiveness, cultural heritage, purpose, and Christ-centered healing. Saidou integrates her African roots, Western experiences, and roles as a coach and mentor to connect deeply with readers, particularly women navigating childhood trauma, faith crises, or struggles with self-worth.Acclaimed by Kirkus Reviews as“a lucid memoir... articulating Cameroonian history and navigating complex intersections of culture, identity, and faith,”“Welcome Home” is poised to inspire readers searching for restoration and belonging. Saidou's passion for emotional literacy and her work as an advocate for trauma survivors shines throughout the book, reminding readers that healing does not erase one's past; it redeems it.For those yearning to reclaim their identity and welcome every piece of themselves back home, Gladis Saidou's memoir is a heartfelt and empowering light in the darkness, an essential companion for anyone embarking on their own journey of healing and self-discovery.“Welcome Home” (ISBN: 9781968485955 / 9781968485948) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $42.99, and the paperback retails for $27.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at .Purchase the book on Amazon.About the Author:Gladis Saidou is a certified life coach, author, and U.S. military veteran dedicated to emotional literacy and healing. Her debut book, My Little Big Emotions, draws from her personal journey-from surviving childhood trauma in Cameroon to serving 16 years in the U.S. Air Force, and ultimately confronting depression through therapy, faith, and writing. Gladis's story is one of resilience and restoration, proving that nothing is broken beyond repair. She blends ancestral wisdom with modern coaching to support survivors of sexual trauma and help families navigate complex emotions. Her approach emphasizes non-verbal communication, cultural presence, and the power of storytelling. Based in Louisiana, she partners with schools, libraries, and faith-based communities to expand emotional wellness resources. Whether through coaching, writing, or speaking, Gladis empowers others to reclaim their identity and find hope in their healing journey.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

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New Memoir 'Welcome Home' by Gladis Saidou Empowers Readers to Heal and Reclaim Their Wholeness News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 24, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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