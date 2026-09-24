Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Coasting Lights

WESTLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Stephen L. of Westland, MI, a common experience on the road led to an idea for providing drivers with an earlier indication that a vehicle ahead may be slowing down. His innovation, the patent-pending Coasting Lights, is a vehicle safety lighting system designed to alert following motorists when a vehicle is moving without the accelerator or brake pedal being engaged. The rear-facing lights would automatically illuminate while the vehicle is coasting to provide a visual indication before conventional brake lights are activated.The idea was inspired by Stephen's own experiences driving behind vehicles on major roadways. As he explains,“Driving behind a vehicle on a major roadway, I have been jarred by sudden braking because I was not aware the driver in front is about to slow down before I see brake lights.”Coasting Lights is intended to provide that additional moment of awareness, potentially giving following drivers more time to recognize a change in speed and respond accordingly.The system is designed to benefit motorists by communicating information that conventional vehicle lighting does not currently provide. Unlike turn signals, which require a driver to activate them, Coasting Lights would operate automatically based on vehicle movement and pedal position. Stephen believes this automatic feature could provide a useful additional layer of communication between vehicles, especially when a driver ahead is beginning to slow, preparing to turn, or otherwise changing speed. This will help validate brake checking where it can prove if someone is indeed doing so, especially with cars equipped with dash cams this can further provide proof.The system could be integrated into existing taillight assemblies or provided as separate, distinguishable lighting elements, using colors like amber or blue to differentiate the indication from conventional brake lights. Stephen envisions possible applications involving vehicles that leave the roadway or experience an incident, as the lights could remain illuminated while the vehicle is still running and neither pedal is engaged.Stephen also believes the technical modifications needed to implement the concept could involve additional wiring and changes to a vehicle's electrical control system to monitor accelerator and brake pedal positions along with vehicle movement. There could be potential front-facing applications that could communicate to drivers ahead that a vehicle behind them is coasting. Ultimately, his goal is to introduce an additional form of automatic communication between motorists that could contribute to greater awareness and safer driving conditions.Companies interested in the Coasting Lights can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Coasting Lights News Provided By InventionHome September 24, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Social Media



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