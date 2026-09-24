Adlerian Relationship Center Welcomes Emily Snow To Boise Counseling Team

Licensed Master Social Worker and trained Gottman therapist provides weekly individual and couples counseling

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adlerian Relationship Center is welcoming Emily Snow, Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) and trained Gottman therapist, to its Boise counseling team. Snow joined the practice in July and specializes in weekly individual and couples counseling using the Gottman Method.

Snow works with individuals age 12 and older and couples navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship challenges, and major life transitions. Her areas of focus include couples therapy, anxiety, depression, trauma, life transitions, and relationships.

“Sometimes life can look manageable from the outside while feeling heavy or disconnected within,” Snow said.“Perhaps you're struggling with anxiety or depression, experiencing challenges in your relationships, or navigating a major life transition such as divorce, parenthood, or an empty nest.”

Snow provides a supportive counseling environment for clients who may feel stuck, disconnected, or overwhelmed by patterns that have become difficult to change. Her approach is collaborative, practical, and grounded in each client's story, values, and goals.

“I provide a warm, supportive space where you can be yourself without pressure or judgment,” Snow said.“My approach is collaborative, practical, and grounded in your unique story, values, and goals.”

In her work with couples, Snow uses the Gottman Method to support communication, connection, and relationship growth. Her other therapy modalities and approaches include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, mindfulness, and strength-based therapy.

Snow earned her Master of Social Work from Boise State University and a bachelor's degree in English from Brigham Young University. Before joining Adlerian Relationship Center, she worked as a therapist in an outpatient mental health clinic in the Treasure Valley, supporting children, teens, adults, and couples.

Her previous experience includes working with clients ranging in age from 6 to 80 who were navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, relationship challenges, and life transitions. Working with people from diverse backgrounds and life experiences has strengthened her ability to meet clients with curiosity, compassion, and respect.

Through counseling, Snow helps clients explore their concerns, develop practical tools, build on their existing strengths, and identify patterns that may no longer be serving them.

“Through our work together, you will gain greater clarity, confidence, and trust in yourself and your relationships,” Snow said.“My goal is to help you create meaningful, lasting change and build a life that feels authentic, purposeful, and aligned with what matters most to you.”

Snow offers weekly individual and couples counseling through Adlerian Relationship Center's Boise practice. Individual sessions are $180 for 55 minutes. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit or call 208-254-7967.

About Adlerian Relationship Center

Adlerian Relationship Center helps individuals, couples, and families strengthen relationships, heal emotional pain, and create healthier connections. The Boise practice provides counseling and counseling intensives using approaches that support personal growth, emotional healing, communication, and lasting change. To learn more, visit .

Shirlene Elledge

Adlerian Relationship Center

+1 208-254-7967

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Adlerian Relationship Center Welcomes Emily Snow to Boise Counseling Team News Provided By Boise WEB September 24, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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