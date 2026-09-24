BEAM Integrated Announces Chris Senna To Lead Brazil Operations For BEAM Integrated South America

Chris Senna to Lead Brazil Operations.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BEAM Integrated, LLC, a U.S.-based audio, video, and entertainment technology company, is pleased to announce that Christiane“Chris” Senna will head the company's Brazil operations as part of the expansion of BEAM Integrated South America.In her leadership role, Senna will oversee BEAM Integrated's business development, marketing, client relationships, and growth initiatives throughout Brazil. She will also serve as a key liaison between customers in Brazil and BEAM Integrated's U.S.-based design, engineering, technology, and support resources.The expansion represents an important step in BEAM Integrated's strategy to bring its combination of professional audio, video, digital signage, entertainment technology, and intelligent control solutions to customers throughout South America.“Brazil represents an exciting opportunity for BEAM Integrated, and having the right person leading our efforts locally is extremely important,” said Dan Defendorf, Founder and CEO of BEAM Integrated.“Chris understands the Brazilian market, its culture, and the importance of building strong relationships with customers. With Chris leading our Brazil operation and our U.S. team providing the technical resources and experience behind her, we believe we have an excellent foundation for long-term growth.”Bringing BEAM Technology to BrazilBEAM Integrated provides audio and video consulting, system design, equipment procurement, integration, programming, training, and ongoing support for hospitality and entertainment businesses.The company specializes in technology solutions for restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment centers, bowling centers, hotels and resorts, casinos, retail environments, fitness facilities, and other commercial venues.A major focus of the South American expansion will also be the introduction of the BEAM Player platform to the Brazilian market.BEAM Player combines background music, music videos, digital signage, branded promotional content, automated announcements, scheduling, and venue control into a single platform. The system is designed to give businesses greater control over the entertainment and promotional experience they deliver to their customers.“BEAM Integrated South America is about more than selling equipment,” said Senna.“Our goal is to build relationships with businesses, understand what they are trying to accomplish, and connect them with technology that improves both their operations and the experience they provide their customers. I am very excited to represent BEAM Integrated in Brazil and help build the company's presence throughout the country.”Local Relationships. International Resources.BEAM Integrated South America will combine local representation in Brazil with the experience, technology partnerships, design resources, and support capabilities of BEAM Integrated in the United States.This structure allows Brazilian customers to work with a local representative who understands their market while gaining access to BEAM Integrated's extensive experience in commercial audio, video, entertainment, and hospitality technology.“Technology may be global, but successful projects are built on local relationships,” Defendorf added.“Our goal is to bring the resources and experience we have developed in the United States to Brazil while building a company that understands and serves the Brazilian market locally.”Senna will initially focus on developing strategic relationships, identifying new business opportunities, introducing the BEAM Player platform, and expanding BEAM Integrated's network of customers and partners throughout Brazil.The Brazil operation represents the first major step in the development of BEAM Integrated South America, with additional expansion opportunities throughout the region planned as the organization grows.About BEAM IntegratedFounded in 2025, BEAM Integrated, LLC provides professional audio, video, entertainment technology, system design, integration, procurement, training, and support services for commercial customers.Led by industry veteran Dan Defendorf, whose experience spans more than 30 years in audio, video, entertainment, and hospitality technology, BEAM Integrated focuses on making sophisticated technology easier for businesses to purchase, operate, and support.The company is also the developer of the BEAM Player, an integrated entertainment and promotional platform combining music, music video, digital signage, branded content, automated announcements, scheduling, and venue control.BEAM IntegratedSimplifying Your Audio & Video Solutions.Media & Business Inquiries:BEAM Integrated, LLC888-417-BEAMbeamintegrated

Dan Defendorf

BEAM Integrated

+1 913-927-0001

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BEAM Integrated Announces Chris Senna to Lead Brazil Operations for BEAM Integrated South America News Provided By BEAM Integrated September 24, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.