Red Education Launches Open NGFW Training To Build Early-Career Cybersecurity Skills

Mike Baird, CEO Red Education

Red Education

New vendor-neutral training gives aspiring and junior security professionals live instruction and dedicated firewall lab experience.

- Mike Baird, CEO at Red EducationSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Red Education has launched Open NGFW: Next-Generation Firewall Foundational Training, a new vendor-neutral program designed to help people early in their network and security careers build essential firewall skills before working in production environments. This is the first program in the brand new Red Education FASTTRACK Foundational Training catalogue.Designed for junior and aspiring network or security engineers, systems administrators moving into cybersecurity and those at the beginning of their careers, Open NGFW requires no previous firewall experience. It bridges the skills gap before Red Education's portfolio of vendor-authorized training, giving learners stronger foundations before progressing to platform-specific training.Learners work in their own individual lab environment and inherit a firewall that has been deliberately broken. They must diagnose the problem using logs and a structured troubleshooting method, putting the course philosophy into practice: Build it. Break it. Fix it.“We've seen the pressure organizations face getting junior people productive while senior technical staff spend valuable time bringing them up to speed,” said Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education.“Open NGFW gives people the chance to build strong firewall foundations and learn from some of the world's leading technical instructors before they're expected to work in a live production environment.”The course expands Red Education's training portfolio beyond its established vendor-authorized programs. Drawing on its instructor-led cybersecurity training expertise, Red Education identified the need to prepare developing professionals with the foundational skills that can help them get more from subsequent vendor training, while supporting vendor partners with better-prepared learners.Open NGFW comprises two live 2-hour sessions on the same day. The program will be launched on October 2 in ANZ and ASEAN, followed by SAARC, the Americas and EMEA during October.Learners also receive seven days of dedicated lab access to reinforce their new skills and a verified Credly digital badge to evidence their learning on LinkedIn and other platforms.View Open NGFW course details and schedules.

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Red Education Launches Open NGFW Training to Build Early-Career Cybersecurity Skills News Provided By Red Education September 24, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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