Volleybird Partners With Love Serving Autism To Expand Access To Racquet Sports

Love Serving Autism athletes, coaches and volunteers celebrate at the Miami Open, one of the therapeutic racquet sports programs Volleybird's new partnership will help expand into new regions.

Volleybird is a premium sport discovery company serving tennis, pickleball, padel and golf players across North America.

Love Serving Autism is a national nonprofit founded in 2016 by Lisa Pugliese-LaCroix that uses therapeutic racquet sports to help individuals with autism and other developmental challenges build communication, motor, and social skills.

Long-term partnership includes financial support, affiliate revenue sharing and co-branded merchandise as Love Serving Autism marks its 10th anniversary

- Cassandra Toroian, co-founder of Volleybird

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Volleybird, a premium sport discovery company serving tennis, pickleball, padel and golf players, today announced a long-term partnership with Love Serving Autism, a nonprofit that uses therapeutic racquet sports to support individuals with autism and other developmental abilities.

Effective September 1, 2026, the agreement includes a contribution from Volleybird and development of co branded merch the foundation can use to raise funds via merch sales. Volleybird will also support the nonprofit's fundraising and its Match Point Gala, make donor and industry introductions, and, via its relationship with Blue Chip Sports Management, help expand programming into the Mid-Atlantic.

"Racquet sports create communities, and with that comes an opportunity to make those communities more inclusive," said Cassandra Toroian, co-founder of Volleybird. "We didn't want to simply write a check, we wanted to build a relationship that can grow, generate sustainable support, and open doors."

"This year marks our 10th anniversary, and this partnership couldn't come at a better time. Volleybird's support helps us reach even more families as we grow into new regions, including the Mid-Atlantic, and gives more neurodivergent children and adults the chance to build confidence and connection through therapy racquet sports," said Lisa Pugliese-LaCroix, founder of Love Serving Autism.

About Love Serving Autism

Founded in August 2016 by Lisa Pugliese-LaCroix, a former collegiate and WTA tour professional and speech-language pathologist, Love Serving Autism uses therapeutic racquet sports to help individuals with autism and other developmental challenges build communication, motor, and social skills. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Love Serving Autism runs programs in 15 states and internationally, with plans to expand into the Mid-Atlantic region with the support of Blue Chip Sports Management.

About Volleybird

Volleybird is a premium sport discovery company serving tennis, pickleball, padel, and golf players across North America. Founded by athletes Tracy Thomas and Cassandra Toroian, Volleybird hunts down the gear, apparel, and lifestyle products that most players would never find on their own, from established brands to emerging makers redefining the sport.

Volleybird's flagship subscription box delivers $200+ of hand-picked, sport-specific items every 60 days. Alongside its direct-to-consumer business, Volleybird selectively develops its own product lines where it sees genuine gaps in the market, starting with female-oriented golf accessories and apparel, unique racquet sport gear, including the Darling Collection. These product lines are being rolled out through clubs, facilities, and targeted retailers across the US, with international expansion on the horizon in the coming quarters.

Volleybird has been featured in the New York Post, Florida Tennis Magazine, Fox21 News Colorado, and CBS News Washington, DC. For more information visit volleybird.

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Volleybird Partners With Love Serving Autism to Expand Access to Racquet Sports News Provided By volleybird September 24, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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