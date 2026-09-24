Delmarva Homeowners Could See Relief From Rising Heating Costs This Winter, Pepup Says

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Local heating fuel provider points to stable propane supply and pricing as electric rates climb across the region.

- Troy Harrison, PepUp's Senior Pricing Analyst

FEDERALSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PepUp says Delmarva residents are preparing to avoid the high cost of electric heating through potential Super El Niño snow events forecast for this winter. The solution is adding propane heat sources to their homes.

Delmarva Power raised electric rates in June and July of 2026. Combined, the increases add about 13 percent to the average residential electric bill.

Propane supply and cost per gallon, on the other hand, has remained stable in comparison.

“Propane heating customers on Delmarva are in a good position this fall,” said Troy Harrison, PepUp's Senior Pricing Analyst, who has spent 34 years with the company and oversees its wholesale accounts.“Supply is healthy, and PepUp gives homeowners a way to cap their price before winter demand picks up.”

Harrison said the company's customers who capped their per-gallon propane prices at this time last year saved, on average, $550 when compared to propane customers who did not enroll in Price Protection. Based on what the company is hearing from Delmarva residents who rely on electric heat, last winter's heating costs caught many local homeowners off-guard.

PepUp customer service team members have reported an increased number of inquiries about electric-to-propane heating system conversions as winter approaches. Harrison said now is the time to make the switch to avoid high electricity bills over the winter season, especially considering the potential for multiple snow events due to the current Super El Niño weather pattern.

Homeowners can read PepUp's full fall heating outlook, including guidance on propane-powered backup heat for winter storm season, at .

About PepUp

PepUp has provided propane, heating oil, and fuel services to homes, farms, and businesses across the Delmarva Peninsula since 1963. Learn more at pepupinc.

Erin Hollingsworth

PepUp

+1 800-638-7802

email us here

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Delmarva Homeowners Could See Relief From Rising Heating Costs This Winter, PepUp Says News Provided By PepUp September 24, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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