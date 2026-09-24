K'taka Prepared To Bear Share If Centre Waives Farmers' Loans: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday urged the Centre to waive farmers' loans in view of the severe drought situation, assuring that the State government was ready to bear Karnataka's share of the cost.

Replying to Opposition Leader R. Ashoka during a special discussion on drought in both Houses of the Legislature, Shivakumar invited the Opposition to join an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek relief for farmers.

“Farmers must be saved during the drought. Just as the Centre has waived loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees for industrialists, it should waive farmers' loans. We are ready to bear our State's share,” he said.

Shivakumar recalled Karnataka's history of seeking relief through constitutional and legal means under the federal system, noting that the State had earlier approached the Supreme Court and secured Rs 3,000 crore in compensation. He welcomed Ashoka's offer to accompany him to meet the Prime Minister and said he would immediately write to seek an appointment.“I will not do politics on this issue. I will give him the respect he deserves,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the government was willing to consider any funding formula, including 50:50, 60:40 or 70:30, if the Centre assisted.

He emphasised that benefits under the government's guarantee schemes were being provided irrespective of political affiliation.

“We do not work based on votes. We are providing free electricity to 1.60 crore households, 10 kg of rice to 4.40 crore people and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to 1.21 crore women,” he said.

On drought measures, Shivakumar said he had visited several districts and held divisional-level meetings to assess the situation, examining issues related to milk prices, fodder shortages and rural employment.

He appealed to the Opposition to cooperate rather than confront politically.

“I want to move forward through cooperation rather than conflict. If there are things I need to correct, I am ready to do so,” he said.

Defending irrigation and water management decisions, he said steps had been taken to address silt accumulation in the Tungabhadra reservoir, which had reduced storage capacity by around 30 TMC. He said Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had agreed to construct a parallel reservoir and address siltation.

On the Kasturirangan report, Shivakumar said the government had sought views of legislators, farmers and residents before taking a position, committing to protect farmers along forest boundaries while ensuring conservation.

He acknowledged financial pressures due to large projects, noting that the irrigation department had an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore while works worth nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore were under way. He defended fiscal management, saying Finance Department advice was part of its responsibility.

Referring to Bengaluru's rapid growth, he said the city had gained around 70 lakh people over two decades, including 45 lakh migrants.

He criticised the Centre's GST regime, saying a substantial share of Karnataka's revenue was going to the Centre.

“The State is paying GST whether you sit or stand. Even farmers' tractors attract GST,” he said.