CM Fadnavis Reviews Crop Damage, Assures Compensation To Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Amravati, Sep 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday visited farms in Washim and Amravati districts to review crop and water conditions amid drought-like circumstances, reiterating his assurance of compensation to affected farmers.

At Mhasla in Karanja taluka, he inspected damaged soybean and tur crops at the farm of Devidas Kishan Kale and interacted with farmers. In Mohgavhan, Mangrulpir taluka, he visited the farms of Anil Bhagre and Abdul Naeem Sheikh Rahim and noted extensive crop losses due to deficient rainfall.“This is a major crisis for farmers. However, they should not lose heart. The government stands firmly with them and will provide maximum possible assistance. A notification will be issued soon,” he said.

In Jaulka, Malegaon taluka, Fadnavis reviewed conditions at Santosh Sakharam Dumble's farm. Santosh's mother, Shakuntalabai, also apprised him of the hardships faced due to drought. The Chief Minister assured immediate compensation and said measures would be taken to ensure drinking water and fodder availability.

Later, in Amravati, he emphasised that every district in the division had been affected. He announced that aid under Trigger-1 of the drought manual would be issued tomorrow, stressing that the State would extend immediate relief without waiting for central assistance. Crop loss assessments (panchnamas) and documentation would be processed to submit a formal aid proposal to the Centre.

Highlighting urgency, Fadnavis said measures would include food grain support, direct financial aid to ensure farmers' children's education, and feasibility checks for Rabi sowing. The government would prioritise employment generation through water conservation projects such as desilting, water harvesting structures, and repairing lakes and ponds.

He added that a comprehensive relief policy was being framed to ensure aid reaches farmers before Diwali. Loan waiver funds were being credited to accounts, banks were mandated to issue fresh loans, and procurement of produce at guaranteed prices would begin soon.