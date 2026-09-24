Maha: Agriculture Minister Inspects Drought-Hit Crops In Sangamner

MENAFN - IANS) Shirdi, Sep 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Thursday affirmed that the state government stands firmly behind farmers to ensure they receive priority benefits from government schemes, crop insurance, and loan waiver programmes.

He made these remarks while inspecting drought-damaged soybean crops at farmer Sopan Chakor's field in Pimple village, Sangamner taluka, Ahilyanagar district.

Taking immediate note of issues faced by local farmers regarding crop insurance, Bharane directed the Agriculture and Revenue departments to act swiftly during the ongoing Kharif season.

He said the administration is responsible for delivering scheme benefits directly to farmers' doorsteps.

He emphasised prioritising farmer welfare by initiating immediate relief in agriculture, animal husbandry, fodder, and water scarcity. A comprehensive notification under the Central Disaster Management Division and the State Relief and Rehabilitation Department will soon be issued to extend all-inclusive assistance.

Noting that lack of rainfall had caused total crop damage, Bharane comforted farmers, saying:“Being a farmer myself, I understand your pain and situation. The government stands with you in this crisis and is committed to extending full support.” He also instructed officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to ensure timely availability of transformers and DP units to maintain uninterrupted power supply for irrigation.

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Sudhakar Borale presented an overview of the district's crop status impacted by the dry spell.

Soybean was sown across 113.03 per cent of the target area and is currently at the pod-filling stage, but water stress is causing flat pods, small grain size, and wilting in light soils.

Cotton was sown across 91.66 per cent of the area, with plants at the flowering/boll stage. Lack of rain has stunted growth, leading to flower drop and pest infestations, including sucking pests and pink bollworm.

Maize was sown at 163.34 per cent of the target area and is at the cob-filling stage, but inadequate rainfall has stunted growth and is expected to reduce yield. Kharif Bajra sowing reached 63.83 per cent, but dry spells have caused crops to dry up.

Tur sowing reached 134.32 per cent, but water stress has severely hindered growth. Moong and Urad sowing stood at 47.83 per cent and 61.45 per cent, respectively.