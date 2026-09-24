Kids Refuse Lauki, Mom Finds A Hilarious Fix, Turns It Into Chappal-Shaped Pakodas (WATCH Viral Video)

It can be hard to get picky kids to eat their veggies, but one mum came up with a clever way to do it: she made chappal-shaped pakodas out of bottle gourd and served them as a crunchy snack.

Hetal posted the video on her Facebook page, which is now going popular. It shows how she turned a simple bottle gourd, which is also called lauki in some places, into tiny shoes that her kids could eat to get them to like the vegetable more.

In the video, she cut the lauki into pieces first, then put a chappal-shaped paper cutout over them to trace the shape. Then she carefully cut each piece into the shape of a shoe. The straps were made from toothpicks and strips of bottle gourd peel.

Once the vegetable chappals were done, she made a batter by mixing besan with water, herbs, and other things. She put a lauki chappal in the batter and then fried them until they were golden and crispy. When the pakodas were done, they were put on a plate and served with ketchup. Surprisingly, the plate of vegetables looked a lot like a plate of tiny shoes.

Watch Viral Video

Sharing the video, Hetal simply captioned it,“Sandal Shaped Lauki/bottle gourd bhajiya.”

When the pakodas were done, they were put on a plate and served with ketchup. Surprisingly, the plate of vegetables looked a lot like a plate of tiny shoes.

Hetal just wrote "Sandal Shaped Lauki/bottle gourd bhajiya" next to the video when she shared it.

People who saw the strange idea were split down: some liked how creative it was, while others made fun of the slipper-shaped food. People had different ideas about what should have been made instead of shoes. One person liked the idea as a way to get picky kids to eat lauki. As a joke, someone else said that the urge to eat shoes had gotten really strong.