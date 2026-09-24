Fort Worth Stockyards Announces Lineup For Fashion Week Stockyards Style

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Known as the epicenter of Western fashion, the historic district hosts 12 artists in residence, a turquoise carpet runway show, and Tucker Brown's 40th anniversary, Oct. 2–4

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Fort Worth Stockyards is proud to announce the full lineup for Fashion Week Stockyards Style, running October 2–4 across the National Historic District. For three days, the Stockyards will bring together the designers, retailers, artists, and personalities shaping Western style today, with a runway show featuring a pre-show Turquoise Carpet, exclusive shopping experiences, panels with Western Fashion legends, live entertainment, original artwork, and more. With the densest concentration of heritage Western brands anywhere in the country, the Stockyards functions as the epicenter of Western fashion.

In partnership with Cowgirl Artists of America, twelve artists will take up residence inside Stockyards shops for the weekend, each paired with a heritage Western retailer, including Lucchese, Pendleton Woolen Mills, Double D Ranch, John Wayne Stock & Supply, and more. Working in paint, pencil and rawhide, the artists will create and exhibit original pieces on site, giving visitors the chance to meet them, watch new work take shape and shop the collections that inspired it.

“There is no better place to experience Western style than the district where so much of it was born,” said Dena Newell, Vice President of Marketing Operations & Tourism, Stockyards Heritage Development Co.“The Stockyards has dressed the West for more than a century, and Fashion Week invites visitors to walk the Turquoise Carpet, meet the artists and legends behind the brands they love, and take a piece of the Stockyards home with them, from boots they branded themselves to original work by our twelve Cowgirl Artists of America.”

Fashion Week Programming

The Stockyards will transform into a runway, gallery and marketplace for Western fashion, with programming Friday, October 2nd through Sunday, October 4th across the district. Highlights include:



Legends of the West Panel: Hosted by Tucker Brown and moderated by television personality Kirbe Schnoor, the panel features Tucker Brown, Susan Maddox, Cheryl McMullen, Mamie Brown, Mercedes Bloomer, Mitchell Franz and Mud Lowery - Friday, October 2, 10am to noon at Provender Hall.

Kimes Ranch First Fridays Music Series, Fashion Week Edition: Kick off Fashion Week with live music featuring live music from the Donovan Amaya Band. Grab a drink, enjoy the music and soak up the Stockyards atmosphere as the weekend gets underway - Friday, October 2, 4:30-7:30pm on Exchange Lawn.

Western Fashion Roundup: The keynote event brings together fashion icons from across Texas and beyond for a happy-hour runway show featuring the latest in rodeo wear and Western trends, hosted by Kirbe Schnoor with a performance by country artist Madison Paige, a Turquoise Carpet, and signature craft cocktails and mocktails - Saturday, October 3rd at 5pm on Exchange Lawn.

Modern Masters of the West: All weekend long, twelve Cowgirl Artists of America create and exhibit original work inside partner retailers. Each artist is paired with a different store, including Amber Scally with Kimes Ranch, Kate Snake with Lucchese Bootmaker, Kim Trickey with Old Gringo Boots, Ariel Anton with King Ranch and more. Visitors will vote their People's Choice with a $2 donation to support the arts.

Trunk Shows, Collection Previews & Exclusive Sales: Fashion Week continues throughout the Stockyards with exclusive in-store experiences, special collections and hands-on opportunities. Look for Boot Branding at Old Gringo Boots, a Pin Bar by ROBI at Maverick Fine Western Wear, Chain Stitching at John Wayne Stock & Supply, Jewelry Engraving at Sassy Pantz Boutique, fashion illustrator Hayley Green at Kimes Ranch, and fashion stylist Betsy Beaman at Tucker Brown, plus more exclusive experiences throughout the weekend.

Tucker Brown Celebrates its 40th Anniversary: Founded in 1986, Tucker Brown marks four decades with a display of vintage clothing, photographs and memorabilia tracing the brand's history. The Backyard Unplugged at Hotel Drover: Hotel Drover's signature free, live music series will feature Fashion Week theme night with a performance from Carissa Carter, a pop-up shop with Fort Worth silk scarf brand Wild Silks and a Fashion Week cocktail menu: the Electric Cowgirl (La Pulga Blanco Tequila, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, fresh espresso), Off the Runway (elderflower liqueur, prosecco, hibiscus, mint), Lavender Lady (lavender, limoncello, prosecco, lemon) and the zero-proof Strike a Pose (alcohol-free prosecco, elderflower, lemon) - October 3rd at 7pm in The Backyard at Hotel Drover



Looking ahead, the Stockyards will also host the first-ever luxury Western fashion show on horseback. Exchange Avenue will transform into a runway as carefully selected horses and riders present curated looks from premier Western brands and designers. Riding the Runway takes place on November 1, 2026 and will feature a red carpet arrival, VIP three-course dinner by Reata, and more.

Full schedule and details are available at /fortworthstockyards.com/events/fashion-week-stockyards-style-5/.

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Images of the Fort Worth Stockyards can be found here.

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