Countries And Partners Commit More Than US$715 Million For Reproductive Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UK announces £254 million (US$337.8 million) for reproductive health

GiveWell makes its first investment in UNFPA with a US$10 million grant Burundi, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe commit more than US$292 million of their own resources for lifesaving health infrastructure, services and supplies including for family planning and maternal health.

NEW YORK, 23 September 2026 – At a landmark event, governments and philanthropic partners pledged over US$715 million to expand access to lifesaving health infrastructure, services and supplies including for family planning and maternal health. The announcements, made at a high-level event during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, co-hosted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and partners, come after major recent declines in international funding that have put access to essential and lifesaving reproductive health care at risk.

“Today's commitments send a powerful message: investing in women and girls is the foundation for a prosperous and equitable future. Enabling their rights and choices is one of the smartest investments in development. Longstanding partners are standing firm, new ones are stepping up, and together we are changing lives," said Diene Keita, Executive Director of UNFPA.

New, multi-year financing for family planning and maternal health brings renewed momentum for the reproductive health sector. Across the 54 low- and middle-income countries participating in the UNFPA Supplies Partnership - UNFPA's flagship programme to ensure reliable access to contraceptives and maternal health medicines - record-high domestic commitments show that national governments are investing more of their own resources to help prevent unintended pregnancies and reduce maternal and newborn health complications and deaths.

The United Kingdom announced £254 million (US$337.8 million) in funding, including £204 million for the UNFPA Supplies Partnership and £50 million for other partners working to expand access to reproductive health services and supplies. This is the largest single government investment in reproductive health supplies worldwide this year. The UK's generous investment in the UNFPA Supplies Partnership will make voluntary family planning a possibility for more than 15 million women per year and could prevent 14 million unintended pregnancies and over 35,000 maternal deaths by 2028.

New private and philanthropic funders are emerging alongside traditional government donors. Among these is GiveWell, an independent, nonprofit research organization dedicated to finding and funding highly cost-effective opportunities to save and improve lives. GiveWell announced a US$10 million grant to the UNFPA Supplies Partnership - its first investment in UNFPA and its largest investment in family planning to date. According to GiveWell's modelling, its grant is expected to do about 19 times more good than giving cash directly to people. In addition, the European Investment Bank provided a guarantee of EUR 200 million (US$232 million).

As importantly, low- and middle-income countries participating in the UNFPA Supplies Partnership are also investing more of their own resources in reproductive health. Burundi, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe announced a combined commitment exceeding US$292 million of their own resources for health infrastructure, services and supplies at the event.

Between 2020 and 2025, government spending on contraceptives and maternal health supplies has increased more than sixfold across the 54 UNFPA Supplies Partnership countries, reaching a record US$68 million last year. The Partnership will match eligible commitments dollar for dollar through its Match Fund (within a predetermined amount) helping countries stretch their own resources farther and expand access to more people. UNFPA is the world's largest provider of donated contraceptives to low- and middle-income countries, playing a critical role in ensuring family planning supplies reach people who need them most.

Longstanding donor governments, including Denmark and Norway, also announced new and multi-year support for the UNFPA Supplies Partnership.

Today's commitments build on several years of work by UNFPA and partners to bring in new sources of financing while supporting low-and middle-income countries to invest more of their own resources in reproductive health. Together, these efforts will ensure access to lifesaving contraceptives and maternal health supplies today, while building more sustainable, country-led financing and health systems for the future.

The event was co-hosted by UNFPA, FP2030 and the Gates Foundation, in partnership with the governments of Madagascar, Mozambique, Norway, Spain and Zimbabwe.

KEY COMMITMENTS AND QUOTES BY ALPHABETICAL ORDER (Note: This is not a comprehensive list)



The Government of Burundi committed US$4 million for family planning commodities in 2026, exceeding its contribution from the previous year, and more than US$500,000 for emergency obstetric and newborn care mentorship.

The Government of Denmark committed US$53.6 million to UNFPA including US$19 million to the UNFPA Supplies Partnership.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) gave a guarantee of EUR 200 million (US$232 million) to the UNFPA Supplies Partnership.

​GiveWell, an independent, nonprofit research organization, pledged US$10 million to the UNFPA Supplies Partnership.

The Government of Madagascar committed US$20 million from its national budget for reproductive health commodities in 2026 and 2027.

The Government of Mozambique pledged US$17.6 million for reproductive health products in 2026 and 2027.

The Government of Norway committed NOK 210 million ​(US$22.6 million) for the UNFPA Supplies Partnership for 2026 and 2027.

The United Kingdom announced £254 million (US$337.8 million) through its CHOICES programme for 2025-2028, including £204 million for the UNFPA Supplies Partnership. The Government of Zimbabwe has committed more than US$250 million towards upgrading hospitals across the country, with approximately 30 percent of this investment dedicated to maternal and child health infrastructure. The government also committed US$2.25 million annually for family planning commodities in 2026 and 2027.

GOVERNMENT QUOTES

Ms. Elsebeth Søndergaard Krone, State Secretary for Development Policy, Denmark:

“The lack of access to safe, affordable reproductive health commodities stands as a primary barrier to health equity around the globe. It has a negative impact on women's right to decide over their own bodies [...] This is why UNFPA's core mandate - to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights - continues to be not only relevant but increasingly essential.”

Ms. Kirsty McNeill, Minister for Development, United Kingdom:

“It is a scandal that women and girls are denied the fundamental right to make informed choices about their own body, free from coercion, discrimination and violence. Every woman and girl should be able to make decisions about her own future. That choice can mean staying in school, finding work or surviving childbirth. The funding I have announced today will help give millions more women and girls across the world autonomy over their bodies, control over their futures, and the chance to fulfil their full potential.”

CONTACT: Zina Alam UNFPA 2122972717...