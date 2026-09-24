Kegstar, The International Division Of Microstar Logistics, And Drinkworks Extend Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SURRY HILLS NSW, Australia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drinkworks, part of the Heineken company, and Kegstar have entered into a new multi-year agreement to utilise Kegstar's pooled keg network to support Drinkworks' growing production and distribution across Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement strengthens a long-standing relationship between two industry leaders and reflects a shared commitment to delivering quality, reliability and sustainability throughout the beverage supply chain.

“Kegstar has been an important part of our supply chain for many years, and this contract extension gives us the confidence we need as we continue to grow our portfolio and reach more customers,” said Stephen Hopkins, Drinkworks General Manager.“Their pooled keg model provides the flexibility and reliability we need to support increasing demand, while helping us operate more efficiently. We can stay focused on delivering great brands and experiences to customers, knowing our draught distribution is backed by a proven network.”

As the region's largest keg pooling provider, with close to an extra 100,000 kegs added to its fleet over the past 18 months, Kegstar offers breweries access to a scalable network that removes the cost and complexity of owning and managing their own keg fleets. Through this agreement, Drinkworks will leverage Kegstar's extensive keg pool and logistics capabilities to support its continued volume and portfolio growth.

“We've partnered closely with Drinkworks for many years now and are proud that they've continued to show trust in Kegstar by extending our agreement,” said Ben Phipps, General Manager, Kegstar Australia & New Zealand.“The agreement positions both organisations for continued growth and highlights the increasing adoption of pooled keg solutions as breweries seek more efficient and sustainable ways to support their operations and ensure long-term success On Premise.”

Kegstar's pooled keg model enables breweries of all sizes to access a reliable supply of quality kegs when and where they need them. By sharing assets across a broad network, customers benefit from improved asset utilisation, reduced capital expenditure requirements and simplified logistics, while supporting a more sustainable circular economy. All of this is backed by Microstar's global network and industry-leading keg management expertise.

With a growing portfolio of local and international brands, Drinkworks continues to invest in capabilities that support its customers and strengthen its market presence. The extended agreement with Kegstar reflects a shared focus on operational efficiencies and delivering overall value to the hospitality industry.

About Drinkworks

As part of the HEINEKEN Company, Drinkworks is a leading sales and marketing company focused on building premium international beer and cider brands within the Australian market. Drinkworks represents a portfolio of globally recognised brands, including Stella Artois, Strongbow, Tiger and Birra Moretti.

About Kegstar

Kegstar is a leading provider of pooled keg and beverage logistics solutions across Australia, New Zealand and international markets. Its innovative shared-keg model helps beverage producers of all sizes access scalable, sustainable and efficient draught distribution solutions.

For more information about Kegstar , visit Kegstar.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Sarah Gabler, Global Marketing Manager 800-245-2200...