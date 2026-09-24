OG Advisory Group Announces Appointment Of Robert Harrington As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG Advisory Group (“OG”), a leading investor relations, strategic communications and capital markets advisory firm focused on digital assets, AI infrastructure, fintech and robotics, today announced that Robert Harrington has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor.

Harrington currently serves as Head of Tech, AI Infrastructure & Digital Assets – Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he has helped drive the growth of the firm's presence across digital assets and AI infrastructure, connecting emerging technology companies with institutional capital and the broader public markets.

As Strategic Advisor to OG, Harrington will provide strategic guidance and capital markets perspective to support the firm's work with public and pre-IPO companies.

“Robert brings deep experience across institutional capital markets, technology, AI infrastructure and digital assets at a time when these markets are increasingly converging,” said Yujia Zhai, Founder and CEO of OG Advisory Group.“As OG continues to evolve into a broader capital markets advisory platform supporting the next generation of technology companies navigating the public markets, Robert's perspective, relationships and experience will be invaluable.”

“OG has built a differentiated platform supporting companies at the intersection of emerging technology and the public markets,” said Harrington.“The pace of innovation across digital assets, AI infrastructure and fintech is creating a growing need for specialized capital markets expertise. I look forward to working with Yujia and the OG team as the firm continues to grow.”

About OG Advisory Group

OG Advisory Group is an investor relations, strategic communications and capital markets advisory firm focused on emerging technology sectors including digital assets, AI infrastructure, fintech and robotics. The firm combines deep sector expertise with institutional capital markets experience to help public and pre-IPO companies develop differentiated market narratives, engage institutional and retail investors, and build long-term capital markets positioning.

The firm was founded to address the need for specialized capital markets advisors with deep sector expertise and an understanding of the rapidly evolving technologies reshaping global markets.

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