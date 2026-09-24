Sandy Waggett Leads Human By Design With Firewalk, America's Got Talent Performers And Headliner Mike Michalowicz

Human by Design brings AI strategy, leadership, an optional firewalk, and live entertainment to Chesterfield, Missouri, October 1–3, 2026.

New York Times bestselling business author and Profit First creator Mike Michalowicz will headline Human by Design in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The Oct. 1–3 Chesterfield summit pairs business and AI strategy with Michalowicz's keynote, an optional firewalk and music from Nick and Lindsay Williams.

- Sandy Wardenburg WaggettCHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, owner of MSW Interactive Designs and Infinite Yous, will host Human by Design - Thrive in the Age of AI October 1–3 in Chesterfield, Missouri. The 2.5-day gathering will combine executive AI and business strategy with a featured keynote by New York Times bestselling author Mike Michalowicz, an optional firewalk, and live entertainment from America's Got Talent performers Nick and Lindsay Williams.MEDIA INVITATION: St. Louis-area television, radio, print, digital, and business media are invited to cover any portion of Human by Design. For the complete event schedule, media access, interview arrangements, and other details, contact Sandy Wardenburg Waggett at 573-552-8403 or....Presented by T.H.E. Impact Network, the 67th Annual Eagle Summit is designed for founders, CEOs, owners, senior leaders, and leadership teams. Attendance is intentionally limited to 75 people, creating an environment in which speakers remain with participants instead of leaving after their sessions.Waggett is an AI systems architect, author, speaker, and five-time Summit keynote whose work focuses on building AI-powered business ecosystems around a company's knowledge, standards, operations, and market presence. At Human by Design, she will lead attendees beyond isolated tools and prompts toward an AI architecture plan built around their businesses. Participants will also develop a digital-clone blueprint incorporating voice, video presence, and an AI-powered knowledge system.“This is not a conference. It is a community,” said Waggett.Michalowicz will deliver the featured keynote Friday, October 2, at 3 p.m. He is the creator of Profit First, a cash-management system that his official biography says has helped more than one million business owners move from survival mode to consistent profitability. His other books include Clockwork, The Pumpkin Plan, Fix This Next, Get Different, All In, and The Money Habit.The program will move from strategy into direct experience Friday evening. Matt Shoup, an author, keynote speaker, and firewalk leader, will guide the optional Pour Into People Firewalk Breakthrough Experience. The experience is designed to help participants confront self-imposed limits and examine how they respond to fear in life, leadership, and business. Participants may choose to walk or observe.Saturday's program will close with cocktails and live music by Nick and Lindsay Williams, who appeared on America's Got Talent. The event describes their performance as a blend of powerhouse vocals, violin, and rockabilly energy.The firewalk and live performance are part of the event's larger premise: leaders need more than technical instruction to navigate AI-driven change. The Summit connects technology adoption with courage, judgment, communication, relationships, well-being, profitability, and the ability to lead through uncertainty.The current program lists 25 speakers across AI, business, financial leadership, communication, emotional resilience, health, and purpose. Speakers include operations strategist Jhana Li, AI strategy and governance leader Kim Resch, communication expert John Bates, Joy First Method creator Dr. Seema Desai, and retired six-time Inc. 5000 CEO Todd D. Palmer.Human by Design opens Thursday evening, October 1, with a welcome reception. The main program takes place October 2–3 at the Undivided Experience Center, 657 Spirit Airpark West, Suite 102, Chesterfield, Missouri 63005, in the St. Louis metro.Registration and current ticket information are available at .About T.H.E. Impact NetworkFounded by Dr. Tom Hill, T.H.E. Impact Network is a community of business and entrepreneurial leaders focused on growth, meaningful relationships, service, and positive impact. Its programming includes a weekly publication, monthly mastermind experiences, and the annual Eagle Summit.About Sandy Wardenburg WaggettSandy Wardenburg Waggett is the owner of MSW Interactive Designs and Infinite Yous, an AI systems architect, author, speaker, and host of Human by Design. Her work focuses on architecting AI-powered business ecosystems that help founders and thought leaders scale their knowledge, standards, operations, and market presence while preserving the human qualities that define their leadership.

Sandy Wardenburg Waggett

MSW Interactive Designs / Infinite Yous

+1 573-552-8403

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Sandy Waggett Leads Human by Design with Firewalk, America's Got Talent Performers and Headliner Mike Michalowicz News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs September 24, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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