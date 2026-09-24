ANSCER Robotics Becomes First Warehouse Automation Robot Maker With U.S. Conditional Approval

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ANSCER Robotics today announced Conditional Approval for its autonomous mobile robot platforms under the U.S. framework for foreign-produced advanced robotic.

- Ribin MathewTX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANSCER Robotics today announced Conditional Approval for its autonomous mobile robot platforms under the U.S. framework for foreign-produced advanced robotic devices. The milestone supports U.S. customers – manufacturers and warehouses, and automation partners evaluating the platforms for industrial material-handling projects.The approval exempts ANSCER Robotics platforms from the relevant Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Covered List restrictions during the approval period, subject to its conditions. It addresses a national-security eligibility requirement for FCC equipment authorization. Applicable equipment authorization and other product and deployment requirements remain separate.ANSCER's modular AR platform supports lifting, tunneling and tugging applications across manufacturing and warehousing operations. The company combines mobile robotics with software integration to connect material movement with factory and warehouse workflows, offering an approach to automating repetitive transport tasks and coordinating the flow of goods.U.S. buyers can assess the milestone alongside application fit, integration, service arrangements and project economics. ANSCER is engaging manufacturers, warehouse operators and system integrators to identify where its platforms can support their automation plans.“U.S. customers need a clear view of both operational fit and regulatory requirements before they commit to automation,” said Ribin Mathew, Global CEO, ANSCER Robotics.“This approval addresses an important part of that evaluation for three of our platforms. Our focus is on helping customers identify the right material-movement applications and define a practical route from requirements to implementation.”Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a U.S. office in Plano, Texas, ANSCER is building its presence in the American industrial automation market. The Conditional Approval remains subject to its validity period and continuing obligations, including quarterly reporting and progress against the agreed U.S. manufacturing plan.U.S. manufacturers and warehouse operators can contact ANSCER to discuss application requirements, integration and the authorization status of the relevant configuration. System integrators and distributors can inquire about collaboration opportunities at .About ANSCER RoboticsANSCER Robotics develops autonomous mobile robots and software for industrial material handling, supporting automation across manufacturing and warehousing environments. Its modular platforms address a range of material-movement applications.

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ANSCER Robotics Receives U.S. Conditional Approval | CEO Mark Messina Explains What It Means

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ANSCER Robotics becomes first warehouse automation robot maker with U.S. conditional approval News Provided By ANSCER Robotics September 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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