Revltek Announces New Product Launch With Texans Credit Union

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RevlTek announced the launch of a custom suite of educational loan products for Texans Credit Union of Richardson, TX, and its members.

Leveraging proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, RevlTek develops innovative financial products tailored to the unique needs of credit unions and the members they serve. Through its education-focused marketplace, RevlTek partners with local and national not-for-profit credit unions to provide colleges and universities with best-in-class private student loan solutions and innovative college planning tools-expanding choice, flexibility, and access for schools and the students they serve.

“We are proud to partner with Texans Credit Union to expand access to competitive student loan solutions that help support Texas students and families as they pursue their higher education goals,” said Tim Kulesha, CEO at RevlTek.

“Since partnering with RevlTek in 2021, Texans Credit Union has been extremely pleased with the value this relationship has delivered to our members,” said Matt Moore, Senior Vice President of Retail at Texans Credit Union.“The program has provided our members with access to a comprehensive suite of education financing solutions backed by exceptional service and support. The addition of student loan refinancing is an exciting enhancement that gives members even greater flexibility to consolidate and better manage their education debt. We are proud to continue expanding solutions that help our members achieve their financial goals at every stage of life.”



About RevlTek

RevlTek is dedicated to building a scalable financial ecosystem that empowers credit unions to succeed in today's dynamic environment. From innovative product design to strategic partnership support, RevlTek helps institutions serve their members more effectively-no matter their size or stage of growth.

For more information, please visit revltek.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that has served Texas since 1953. Dedicated to enriching the lives of Texans by making credit union membership mean more, the credit union offers a complete suite of banking, lending, and investment services supported by intuitive digital tools and personal, local service. Texans Credit Union fosters a people-first culture that values expertise, care, and innovation in every member interaction. It is recognized by Forbes as the No. 1 in-state credit union in Texas as well as by Newsweek as one of the best regional credit unions in the country. For more information, please visit texanscu.

Stacy Lumadue

RevlTek

+1 916-662-1270

email us here

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RevlTek Announces New Product Launch with Texans Credit Union News Provided By RevlTek September 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education



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