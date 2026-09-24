Tedx Talks Releases Dr. Shelby Harris's Tedxbeverlygrove Talk On Insomnia, Effort, And Performance Culture

Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, TEDx Speaker

At TEDxBeverlyGrove, Dr. Shelby Harris told the story of a woman who fixes everything for a living, and couldn't fix her own sleep. Here's what changed.

- Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSMWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, a board-certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist, has released her TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 talk, "How We Broke Sleep Without Realizing It," addressing a pattern she sees across her clinical practice: high performers who treat sleep like a problem to solve, and make it worse by trying."Insomnia is effort that follows us to bed. Sleep does not require more effort. It requires less interference."- Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSMDelivered March 14, 2026 at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, the talk reframes chronic insomnia as a conditioned response rather than strictly a biological one, drawing on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia, the gold-standard non-pharmacological treatment for the condition.The talk is now live as part of TEDxBeverlyGrove's full 2026 speaker series distribution, produced by Marvin V. Acuna.About Dr. Shelby HarrisDr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM is a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice in White Plains, New York, specializing in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. She is board certified in Behavioral Sleep Medicine and treats a wide variety of sleep disorders, including insomnia, nightmares, circadian rhythm disorders, narcolepsy, and apnea treatment noncompliance, using evidence-based non-pharmacological treatments. Before entering private practice, Dr. Harris served as the longstanding director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at Montefiore Medical Center. She currently holds a dual senior-level academic appointment as Clinical Associate Professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in both the Neurology and Psychiatry Departments.About TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, "Reimagining the Possible," was held Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre, West Hollywood, California. The event brought together twelve speakers, sponsors, brand partners, and volunteers for a full day devoted to ideas worth spreading. Speaker talks are being released online as part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series.About Marvin V. AcunaMarvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge, without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

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How We Broke Sleep Without Realizing It | Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM | TEDxBeverly Grove

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TEDx Talks Releases Dr. Shelby Harris's TEDxBeverlyGrove Talk on Insomnia, Effort, and Performance Culture News Provided By TEDxBeverlyGrove September 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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