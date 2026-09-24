Girlfriends' Deluxe LP Sells Out Color Vinyl In 24 Hours With The Help Of Spinney Media

Girlfriends SOLD OUT Color 2LP Gatefold

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Spinney Media's Spotify integration and Bandcamp fulfillment services help Girlfriends sell out their color vinyl in 24 hours

- Rob Bach, Founder/President

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Portland-based math rock band Girlfriends has sold out of every copy of their limited-edition color vinyl gatefold Girlfriends/Girlfriends (Reverse) double LP within 24 hours, highlighting an exceptional presale campaign for physical media across multiple platforms.

The Girlfriends/Girlfriends (Reverse) double LP was offered through a presale campaign supported by Portland-based physical-media distributor Spinney Media, with fans able to purchase directly on their Spotify page through Spinney's Spotify for Artists merch integration, the Shopify-powered Spinney Marketplace, and the band's own Bandcamp store.

The result: a complete sell-out of the color-edition vinyl in less than a day.

With Spinney's Spotify program, engaging fans through presale campaigns has never been easier. Fans streaming the album can go from listening to owning physical albums in a few clicks.

“We're excited to support musicians like Girlfriends,” said Rob Bach, founder and president of Spinney Media.“I am thrilled to see so many streaming fans buy the album through our Spotify integration. It was a pleasure to ship these presales out last week.”

The gatefold 2xLP was pressed in both color and black-vinyl variants at Cascade Record Pressing, now Hellbender Vinyl. Spinney Media is handling direct-to-fan fulfillment, putting the physical release into fans' hands while taking the operational work off the artist's plate.

RIAA reports that U.S. vinyl revenue reached $1 billion in 2025, growing 9.3% and marking the format's 19th consecutive year of growth. Against that backdrop, the Girlfriends release offers a timely example of how independent artists can connect the massive reach of streaming with the tangible, collectible experience of physical music, turning listeners into owners, engaging super fans, and reaching new audiences.

About Spinney Media

Spinney Media stores, lists on multiple marketplaces, sells, and ships physical media (vinyl, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, and more), so indie musicians and labels don't have to do it themselves. Founded in 2023 by Rob Bach, a music industry veteran and former COO of CD Baby, Spinney is based

in Portland, Oregon. Artists and labels can learn more and get started at

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Spinney Media

+1 503-455-4020

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Girlfriends' Deluxe LP Sells Out Color Vinyl in 24 Hours with the Help of Spinney Media News Provided By Spinney Media September 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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