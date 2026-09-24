New Doctor Fish Experience Opens At Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-Kan On The Shores Of Lake Ashi

The Hakone and Lake Ashi area, where scenic beauty meets history

Exterior view of Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan, a convenient stop for visitors exploring Hakone

The souvenir corner at Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan, featuring local crafts and regional products

The Doctor Fish experience area, an interactive activity for visitors of all ages. Image for illustrative purposes only

The Sake tasting corner, featuring a selection of sake from breweries across Japan

Just 70 minutes from Tokyo, Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan introduces a new Doctor Fish experience at Lake Ashi, a scenic destination near Mount Fuji.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hakone and Lake Ashi: Scenic Beauty Meets History

Hakone is one of Japan's most popular hot spring destinations, offering convenient access from Tokyo and making it ideal for both day trips and longer stays.

The Lake Ashi area is home to some of Hakone's most iconic attractions, including Hakone Shrine, famous for its symbolic red torii gate appearing to float on the lake, sightseeing cruises offering views of the surrounding mountains, and the historic Hakone Checkpoint, a faithfully restored Edo-period checkpoint that once controlled traffic along the old highway.

The nearby Moto-Hakone area also offers a variety of scenic spots, shops, and cultural attractions, making the Lake Ashi area one of the highlights of any Hakone itinerary.

A Convenient Stop During Hakone Sightseeing

Located on the shores of Lake Ashi, Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan is situated next to the Hakone Checkpoint and the sightseeing boat pier, making it an easy addition to any Hakone sightseeing route.

Visitors can stop for a drink after exploring the Hakone Checkpoint, enjoy a meal before or after a sightseeing cruise, or browse for souvenirs while traveling around Lake Ashi.

With dining, shopping, and relaxation options available in one location, the facility provides a convenient place to take a break between sightseeing stops while enjoying the atmosphere of the lakeside area.

New Doctor Fish Experience Offers a Unique Break During Sightseeing

The newly opened Doctor Fish experience area offers an interactive activity that can be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

Participants place their feet in a pool containing doctor fish, which create a gentle and unique sensation as they gather around the feet. The light, ticklish feeling provides a memorable experience and a fun way to enjoy a short break during a day of sightseeing.

The experience is particularly suitable for visitors who have spent time walking around the Hakone Checkpoint area or exploring hiking routes around Lake Ashi.

No special change of clothes is required, as visitors simply remove their shoes to participate. Because the activity can be completed in a short time, it is easy to include in any sightseeing itinerary.

The unique experience of interacting with the fish also provides an enjoyable photo and video opportunity, allowing visitors to capture a memorable moment from their Hakone trip.

Discover Hakone Through Local Souvenirs and Traditional Crafts

Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan offers a wide selection of souvenirs, including traditional local crafts, sweets, and regional specialties.

One of the highlights is yosegi-zaiku, an intricate traditional woodcraft that Hakone is particularly known for. Visitors can also find Hakone-only products and locally inspired items that make meaningful souvenirs or gifts for family and friends.

The shop also offers a variety of regional sweets, specialty products, and travel souvenirs, allowing visitors to bring home a memorable part of their Hakone experience.

The facility also includes a restaurant where guests can enjoy local specialties in a lakeside setting, along with a comfortable rest area for travelers taking a break during their sightseeing.

Discover Japanese Sake Culture Through Tasting

Another feature of Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan is its Sake tasting corner, where visitors can sample and compare different varieties of Japanese sake.

The selection includes the facility's original ginjo sake (a premium style of Japanese sake),“Hakone Tsukiyo,” as well as“Hakone Kaido,” a local sake from the Hakone area, along with a selection of sake from breweries across Japan.

The tasting experience allows visitors to compare different flavors before choosing a bottle to purchase. It also provides an opportunity to experience an aspect of Japanese sake culture while sightseeing in Hakone.

Selected bottles can be purchased as souvenirs or gifts, offering travelers a way to bring home a memorable part of their Japanese journey.

A New Experience to Add to Your Hakone Journey

Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan brings together sightseeing, dining, shopping, and unique cultural experiences in a convenient lakeside location.

For visitors exploring Hakone's historic landmarks and natural scenery, the facility offers a welcoming place to stop, relax, and discover another side of this famous Japanese destination.

Shizutetsu Retailing Co.,Ltd.

Saki Suzuki

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New Doctor Fish Experience Opens at Hakone Sekisho Tabimonogatari-kan on the Shores of Lake Ashi News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. September 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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