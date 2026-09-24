Lowe & Associates Welcomes Attorney Austin Eng To Its Entertainment Litigation Practice

- Austin Eng

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lowe & Associates, a Beverly Hills boutique law firm focused on entertainment law, has announced the addition of attorney Austin Eng to its legal team. The addition strengthens the firm's capabilities in entertainment and intellectual property litigation.

Mr. Eng focuses his practice on entertainment litigation. Before joining Lowe & Associates, he spent three years in the Business and Legal Affairs department at Universal Music Group in Santa Monica, where he collaborated with the company's attorneys on litigation involving copyright infringement, breach of contract, DMCA violations, securities matters, and related disputes across the company's recording and publishing divisions.

A Chicago native, Mr. Eng received a Bachelor of Science in Economic Consulting from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business before moving to Los Angeles in 2021. He graduated cum laude from Chapman University School of Law in 2024, where he participated in the Entertainment Career Fellowship Program and the Entertainment & Sports Law Society. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in December 2024.

"Working on litigation inside a major music company showed me how much is at stake for the people behind the work," said Mr. Eng. "I'm excited to bring that experience to Lowe & Associates and to help protect creators and companies across the entertainment industry."

Lowe & Associates serves clients across television, film, music, and the art and fashion industries, with a practice that includes contract negotiation, intellectual property protection, and litigation. The firm was founded by Managing Partner Steven Lowe, who also co-founded the National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers (NSEAL) in 2013. Notable past matters handled by Mr. Lowe include Arthur Lee Alfred II, et al. v. The Walt Disney Company, et al. (No. 19-55669) before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The firm emphasizes preventative legal strategies, including drafting, negotiating, and reviewing contracts with the aim of minimizing disputes before they arise, alongside its litigation practice.

The addition of Mr. Eng expands the firm's litigation capabilities at a time of continued growth in creator-driven industries and cross-border content distribution.

Steven T. Lowe

Lowe & Associates

+1 310-477-5811

email us here

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