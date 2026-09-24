Palmetto Moon Set To Celebrate Grand Opening At Valley View Mall In Roanoke On October 3

- John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto MoonROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roanoke, the wait is almost over. Palmetto Moon's newest Virginia location is ready to celebrate its Grand Opening at Valley View Mall, located at 4802 Valley View Blvd. NW, Suite LB50, Roanoke, VA 24012, on Saturday, October 3, 2026. Doors open at 10:00 a.m., and the community is invited to come out, explore the new store, and take part in a full day of celebration.The Grand Opening Celebration will be packed with exclusive offers and prizes throughout the day. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler. Shoppers can Spin to Win prizes every 30 minutes, with hourly grand prize drawings featuring a YETI Tundra Haul cooler. From 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Local Boy Outfitters will be on-site for a special brand activation, along with additional giveaways and sweet treats to close out the day.Inside, shoppers will find a bright, welcoming store stocked with trusted Southern and lifestyle brands including YETI, Local Boy Outfitters, FP Movement, Drake, Turtlebox, and Lulu Mac. The Valley View Mall location will also carry collegiate apparel for the Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies, along with Palmetto Moon's popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home decor."Roanoke has been on our radar for a while, and we're thrilled to finally be here," said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. "This region has a deep appreciation for the outdoors and for community, and we believe Palmetto Moon is a great fit. We can't wait to meet our new neighbors and be part of what makes the Blue Ridge area so special."Known for its warm, attentive service and welcoming atmosphere, Palmetto Moon is a locally inspired retailer that offers men's, women's, and kids' apparel, footwear, drinkware, accessories, gifts, and collegiate gear. The brand is built on the belief that every shopper deserves a great experience from the moment they walk through the door.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single kiosk into a beloved locally inspired retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia, and Missouri.For event details and updates, guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow the official Facebook Event Page, where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening day details.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Roanoke location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality.To apply, visit:

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Palmetto Moon Set to Celebrate Grand Opening at Valley View Mall in Roanoke on October 3 News Provided By Squeeze Marketing September 24, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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