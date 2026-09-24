Eyesight Ophthalmic Services Welcomes Optometrist Dr. Stephen Arsenault

Stephen Arsenault, O.D.

EXETER, NH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eyesight Ophthalmic Services, Northern New England's leading provider of comprehensive eye care for adults and children, is pleased to announce that Stephen Arsenault, O.D., has joined the practice as of September 2026. Dr. Arsenault brings more than six years of clinical experience and a patient-centered approach to primary eye care that aligns closely with Eyesight's longstanding commitment to its Seacoast communities.

For Dr. Arsenault, the move marks a return to familiar ground. He first came to Eyesight Ophthalmic Services as an optometry student, completing a clinical rotation at the practice's Somersworth office in 2018. Now, several years into his career, he rejoins the team as a practicing doctor.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Eyesight, where I had such a formative experience as a student," said Dr. Arsenault. "The doctors and staff set a high standard for patient care, and I'm honored to be part of a group that takes that responsibility so seriously. I look forward to building lasting relationships with patients and helping them protect their vision for years to come."

Dr. Arsenault is a Doctor of Optometry with a focus on thorough, individualized eye care. Since 2019, he has practiced at Maine Optometry in Saco, Maine, where he has performed comprehensive eye examinations and managed a wide range of ocular conditions, from routine refractive care to more complex diseases. He is experienced in prescribing and fitting eyeglasses and contact lenses and is committed to educating patients about long-term eye health and preventive care.

He earned his Doctor of Optometry from the New England College of Optometry in Boston and holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Biology from the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. His clinical training included rotations with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and community health centers serving diverse patient populations. Dr. Arsenault also volunteered on an optometric mission trip to Chulucanas, Peru, providing eye care to underserved communities abroad, an experience that reinforced his belief that quality eye care should be accessible to everyone.

Having served patients throughout Southern Maine and the greater Seacoast region, Dr. Arsenault is well positioned to care for the communities Eyesight serves across its New Hampshire and Maine locations.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Arsenault to our team," said N. Timothy Peters, M.D., F.A.C.S., Managing Partner of Eyesight Ophthalmic Services. "His clinical skill, his dedication to patient education, and his genuine care for the people he treats make him a wonderful addition. Many of us remember him from his time here as a student, and we're proud to see him return as a colleague."

Dr. Arsenault will begin seeing patients this month in Exeter. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 603-436-1773 or visit eyesightnh.

Sonya Lawrence-Merritt, CEO

Eyesight Ophthalmic Services

+1 603-436-1773

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Eyesight Ophthalmic Services Welcomes Optometrist Dr. Stephen Arsenault News Provided By Eyesight Ophthalmic Services September 24, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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