Major League Volleyball's Northern California Expansion Team Unveils Name And Brand Identity: Norcal Rumble

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NorCal Rumble Unveiled as Newest Professional Volleyball Team in Bay Area with MLV Expansion

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Major League Volleyball's Northern California expansion franchise has unveiled its name and brand identity, NorCal Rumble, inspired by the forces of nature, individuality and the spirit of Northern California.

Backed by an ownership group led by Theresia Gouw, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Vivek Ranadivé, alongside investors Andre Iguodala, Zaza and Tika Pachulia, and Brad and Andrea Hilsabeck, NorCal Rumble will begin play in 2027 as one of four new MLV expansion teams, at Tech CU Arena in San Jose.

"NorCal Rumble is a reflection of who we are and where we're from: bold, creative, competitive, rooted in our community and always pushing to be better," said Heather Vaughan, President of NorCal Rumble. "There's an energy in Northern California that's hard to put into words, and Rumble feels like the perfect way to capture it. We're here to compete, but we're also here to build a world-class environment for our players, an incredible experience for our fans, and a team our community feels proud to call its own. We want to do things differently, have fun along the way, and ultimately grow the game of volleyball!"

The name NorCal Rumble embodies Northern California's free-spirited, bold and grounded character, drawing on the pounding Pacific, towering Redwoods and rugged Sierra to reflect the grace and power that shaped the region and its people.

At its core, the identity celebrates individuality and instinct, the spirit of Northern Californians who forge their own paths and stay rooted in community. NorCal Rumble brings that spirit to the court: players competing fearlessly, fans seeing themselves in their team, and the next generation growing up with a professional volleyball organization of their own.

The visual identity brings those ideas to life: a California wildflower at the center of the primary mark, its soft edges and sharp core reflecting grace and strength, with a star drawn from the California state flag grounding it in the region. Spikes radiating from the flower capture a volleyball swing, the RUMBLE wordmark below rising and falling in a ridgeline-inspired scale echoing the Sierra Nevada, all contained within a miner's spade-shaped crest inspired by California's state highway signs.

"I've spent my career betting on founders and ideas before the rest of the world sees what's possible - women's professional volleyball is exactly that kind of opportunity," said Theresia Gouw, Majority Owner of NorCal Rumble. "NorCal Rumble is about building something that lasts, on the court and in this community, for the long run."

The NorCal Rumble palette draws from the region's landscapes: Evergreen for the forests from Muir Woods to Humboldt, Monarch Orange for Pacific Grove's monarch butterflies, Sagebrush for Northern California's rolling hills, Sandshore for the Pacific coastline, and Wild Mustard Yellow for Napa and Sonoma's mustard flowers. Together, it captures Northern California: grounded and natural, yet vibrant and alive.

"There's a grace and power to Northern California that feels so connected to volleyball and the athletes who play this game," said Kerri Walsh Jennings, Owner and Chief Impact Officer of NorCal Rumble. "We want our athletes to know who they are, trust their instincts and have the courage to bring their own unique force to the court. We want to inspire people to listen to their inner Rumble, trust it and step toward it."

The identity came to life through the "Feel the Rumble" campaign: a "Rumble Road Show" media tour, a Rumble Bloom Bar pop-up across seven Bay Area and Sacramento stops (September 22-24), a 12-florist Rumble Wildflower Collective on September 22, a logo photo pop-up, and "NorCal Rumble Day" Proclamation at San Jose City Hall. It closes with a "Serve & Sip" event at Sports Basement Almaden featuring Taylor Landfair and Naya Gros on Sunday, September 27 from 12-2pm. Final stops are today:

Rumble Bloom Bar Locations

Thursday, September 24

Santa Rosa: Coddingtown Shopping Center (12pm-2pm)

Walnut Creek: Broadway Plaza (12pm-2pm)

The campaign reflects the same idea behind the identity itself: NorCal Rumble is not simply introducing a new professional sports team, but setting roots in the communities it will represent for generations.

Fans can now place a $31 Founding Season Ticket Holder deposit, an homage to California becoming the 31st state and NorCal Rumble's Northern California roots. Deposits secure priority access for the inaugural 2027 season at Tech CU Arena.

Fans can visit norcalrumble to subscribe for Rumble Insider to receive the latest team announcements, exclusive content, ticket information and additional updates leading up to the inaugural 2027 season.

About NorCal Rumble

NorCal Rumble is Northern California's professional volleyball team in Major League Volleyball (MLV), set to begin play in 2027. Backed by founding owners Theresia Gouw, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Vivek Ranadivé, alongside an investment group that includes Zaza and Tika Pachulia, Brad and Andrea Hilsabeck, and Andre Iguodala, the team is building a high-performance professional volleyball organization rooted in competition, community and culture.

Based in one of the country's most dynamic sports markets, NorCal Rumble is built to reflect the energy and diversity of Northern California while creating a best-in-class experience for athletes and fans alike. More than a professional volleyball team, NorCal Rumble is helping build the future of the sport in Northern California.

About Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV) is the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, designed to provide the sport and its athletes with the major league platform they deserve. Founded on a player-first philosophy, MLV combines elite competition, significant investment in athlete development, experienced professional sports ownership and a commitment to the long-term growth of volleyball across the country. As the league enters its fourth season in 2027, MLV has expanded to 12 teams from coast to coast in some of the top media markets in the nation. It will continue to create top-level, lasting opportunities and memories for players, coaches and local communities while leading the way in solidifying the future of professional volleyball in North America. For more information, visit MLVB and follow the league on all social media.

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Major League Volleyball's Northern California Expansion Team Unveils Name and Brand Identity: NorCal Rumble News Provided By NorCal Rumble September 24, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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