The Only Hosting Built To Keep Sites Indexed, Fast, And Invisible: Now Available With Dedicated Money-Site Hosting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The footprint-free platform of PBN provides website owners with a unified dashboard for managing private blog networks and revenue-generating websites.

SPAIN, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PBN is a custom-built, footprint-free hosting platform with zero deindexation, no caps, hosting on nine platforms, one-click migrations, Wayback restores, hourly backups, an AI content engine, and a full API, all in one dashboard. The platform now extends its services to host revenue-generating money sites.PBN was engineered from the ground up to keep sites indexed, fast, and free of footprints at scale, avoiding the limitations of standard cPanel reseller accounts.With the launch of dedicated money-site hosting, the same platform that manages private networks can also power primary websites. These assets are kept cleanly and safely apart, allowing operators to manage everything via one dashboard.Focus on zero deindexationPBN is engineered to maintain network survival. A scientific footprint-balancing algorithm spreads sites across diverse, natural-looking infrastructure and actively manages the technical signals, so sites stay indexed, stay ranking, and stay under the radar. This is footprint protection enabled by proprietary platform ownership.Standard features across all plansNothing is locked behind a "premium" tier. Every single site hosted gets the full feature set:1. Automatic footprint balancing: the algorithm works 24/72. Free SSL on every domain3. Free choice of DNS and CDN: pick the perfect setup per site4. Redis caching for optimised performance5. Footprint-free File Manager + full phpMyAdmin database access6. Malware and phishing scanning on every site, automatically7. Auto Site Cleaner: keeps sites lean automatically8. Site Health Check with one-click repair features to fix problems instantly9. One-click admin login (SSO): into any WordPress site, without password management10. Built-in WordPress post management: run content across the whole network11. Free choice of PHP version per site12. Temporary preview URLs: see a site before DNS has resolvedHosting across nine platformsUsers can build on their preferred framework, mix and match across a network, and keep every feature: WordPress, WooCommerce, Joomla, Drupal, Grav, MediaWiki, OpenCart, PrestaShop, Static HTML, PHP and more.From classic WordPress PBNs to ultra-low-footprint static sites, from Joomla to full e-commerce stacks, the platform supports a wide variety of builds.Dedicated money-site hostingPBN's Money-Site Hosting delivers fast, robust, mainstream hosting for money sites, client sites, stores, and brands. It keeps them completely separate from the PBN network, so there's zero crossover and zero shared footprint between links and the assets they point at. Operators can run their whole operation in one account, while keeping the two worlds cleanly apart.Streamlined management tasksMigrate in for free: Move sites from cPanel, Plesk, DirectAdmin, FTP, SFTP/SSH, a WordPress login, or a one-time self-removing plugin straight from the dashboard. Users select the sites, pick the domain, PHP version and CDN, and watch files and databases copy across live. Up to three at once, the rest queued automatically, with the old site never touched.Roll back anything, any hour: Daily and hourly backups mean users can restore any site to any point, plus take manual snapshots whenever required.Raise the dead: Rebuild an expired or archived site from the Wayback Machine in a few clicks, right from the dashboard. No downloads, no file wrangling, no third-party tools.Unmetered resourcesPBN doesn't limit web space, bandwidth, or legal niches. There is no hard cap. Users receive a generous allowance as standard, and if a site gets busy, they simply buy extra usage on demand. No throttling. No frozen sites.Integrated AI toolsAI Auto Posting: Plug in an AI key (Anthropic, OpenAI, Gemini, xAI, Mistral, DeepSeek, or OpenRouter) and let it write and publish fully automated content campaigns across site types, including static HTML and PHP. Dozens of models, seven providers, its own dedicated queue, and it's free to use. (Users pay only their AI provider).AI Support Assistant:It reads the actual site and account (DNS, HTTPS, CDN, usage, backups, malware, error logs, a live homepage check) and answers with exact steps and buttons to click. One click turns it into a full ticket.AI Visibility:Track and improve how sites show up in AI-powered search.Built for teams and developersTeam access:Invite people by email, each with their own login, and hand them exact access: 23 granular permissions, five groups, ready-made presets, a full activity log, and instant revoke.A full public API puts the entire platform in the developer's hands:Sites, DNS, backups, file manager, logs, billing, tickets, and knowledge-base search; with scoped, expiring, IP-locked keys. Connect any AI assistant over MCP and OAuth and run the operation from custom tools.Comprehensive toolkitsDomain registration and transfer · a catalogue of 116,000+ aged domains · rank tracking · an index checker · AI visibility monitoring · external deploy · a 20% affiliate programme · a full knowledge base, active blog, free personalised SEO and PBN advice, honest competitor reviews, developer docs, and the newly publishedComplete PBN Guide (2026), plus companion tools including a WordPress page builder and WordPress translator.One account for the entire toolkit1. Footprint-balanced hosting on nine platforms2. Dedicated money-site hosting3. Zero deindexation4. Free SSL5. Choice of DNS & CDN6. Redis caching7. One-click migrations8. Daily & hourly backups9. Wayback restores10. No caps, pay-as-you-grow usage11. Malware scanning12. Auto site cleaner13. Site health check & repair14. One-click SSO login15. Temporary preview URLs16. AI auto posting17. AI support assistant18. Team access19. Full public API with MCP20. Domain registration21. 116,000+ aged domains22. Rank tracking23. AI visibility24. Index checker25. External deploy26. 20% affiliate programmeFrom the Founder "We got tired of watching people pay 'PBN hosts' that were really just resellers with a disk quota and a list of rules," said Neil Lock, the founder and CEO of PBN. "So we built the opposite; a real platform that keeps your sites indexed and footprint-free, with everything a site needs in one dashboard and no caps holding you back. And now, with dedicated money-site hosting, you can run your whole operation with us: your network and the money sites it feeds, kept cleanly apart but managed side by side. There is genuinely nothing else like it on the market."About PBNPBN is a worldwide online hosting company built for people who create, rank, and monetise websites at scale. Its custom-engineered, footprint-free platform is designed around zero deindexation and now spans hosting on nine platforms plus dedicated money-site hosting, one-click migrations, daily and hourly backups, Wayback restores, unlimited-style usage with no hard caps, an AI content engine, an AI support assistant, a full public API with MCP support, team access, and a catalogue of 116,000+ aged domains. Everything a website needs, in one dashboard.Start hosting the right way atFor Press & Partnerships, visit: contact/Inquiries can be sent to...

Neil Lock

PBN

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