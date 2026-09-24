INFINITY FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES NINTH EDITION, RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES NOVEMBER 12-15

Photo Credit: Hung Doan

Four-Day Festival Moves to Audrey Irmas Pavilion Under“The Great Convergence,” Bringing Together Entertainment, AI, Gaming, Sports Tech and Animation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Festival returns to Los Angeles November 12–15 for its ninth edition -- and a year that marks a significant evolution for the festival. Taking over the Audrey Irmas Pavilion, one of Los Angeles' most distinctive contemporary architectural landmarks, IF26 will bring together an expanded community from across entertainment, technology and the creative industries for four days of ideas, experiences, screenings, demonstrations and conversation about what comes next.Founded on the idea that Hollywood and Silicon Valley were moving toward one another, IF26 reflects the increasingly close relationship between entertainment and technology. This year the festival carries the theme, The Great Convergence: Where Entertainment Becomes One, reflecting how quickly tools built for one discipline are moving into the others. That shift is already the working reality for the designers, engineers, programmers and producers who combine content with physical space across live events, venues and immersive environments. What distinguishes Infinity Festival is bringing those people together with the technologists building what they use.A significant focus throughout IF26 will be AI, reflecting its growing role across the creative industries. Rather than being limited to a standalone track, AI will be incorporated throughout a broader program spanning animation, gaming, sports tech, filmmaking, music, virtual production and live entertainment. Programming will explore the evolving tools and workflows behind animation and filmmaking, the growing crossover between gaming and entertainment, new technologies reshaping live sports and fan experiences, as well as advances in immersive production and live event design.“The changes happening across entertainment and technology aren't taking place in separate lanes anymore, and Infinity Festival is built for that reality,” said Mark Lieber, Founder and CEO of Infinity Festival.“We're thrilled to have NVIDIA, HP and Intel return as presenting sponsors as we bring together the creative and technology communities shaping where these industries go next.”In addition to its role as a presenting sponsor, longtime partners NVIDIA and HP will continue to participate in programming throughout IF26. New sponsors and participants include Leica Geosystems, Digital Realty, Artlist, Cindee, MG and Hollywood Offices.“We're super excited about our new venue,” said Adam Newman, Chief Creative Officer of Infinity Festival.“We've always held IF at locations that are unexpected or not typically open to the public, so there's a sense of discovery before you even walk through the door. The Audrey Irmas Pavilion flawlessly brings together art, architecture and technology, making it especially fitting for a festival that brings the creative and technology communities together.”"Film is no longer only film. Games are no longer only games. The tools built for one discipline keep showing up in all the others, and the people using them are starting to work the same way," said Jeroen Hallaert, Executive Producer of Infinity Festival. "Our job is to get those people in the same room before they find each other anyway."Returning as co-chairs of Infinity Festival are Michael Ford, Chief Technology Officer, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Mandy Tankenson, SVP, Head of Production, Sony Pictures Imageworks.“Entertainment has always evolved alongside technology, creating new possibilities across every part of the creative process,” said Ford and Tankenson.“Infinity Festival creates an important space for artists, technologists and industry leaders to come together, share ideas and have meaningful conversations about where these innovations are taking us next. We're excited to help bring those voices together for this year.”Infinity Festival 2026 features programming in association with ETC@USC, frame:work, VES, ASIFA-Hollywood and Women in Technology Hollywood.The festival continues its focus on the next generation of creators and innovators through the Infinity Festival Student Lab featuring student works from 20 schools including USC, UCLA and Chapman University. New for 2026 is the Artlist Future Filmmaker Fund, a $25,000 cash award that will be presented at IF26 to an emerging filmmaker or creative team as part of Artlist's partnership with Infinity Festival.Programming will include panels, keynotes, screenings, demonstrations and exhibitions, with speakers and programming to be announced in the coming weeks.For additional information, to purchase passes and to access special attendee rates at the official host hotel, visit Registration and the festival schedule are delivered through Cindee.

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INFINITY FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES NINTH EDITION, RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES NOVEMBER 12-15 News Provided By Infinity Festival September 24, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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