DCK Tools / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

DCK Tools Showcases Expanded Outdoor Power Equipment Lineup at Salonvert 2026

24.09.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

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New 40V cordless garden tools and a new robotic mower series highlight DCK's expanding portfolio and years of continuous refinement in 3D LiDAR technology.



SAINT-CHÉRON, France, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK Tools, a pro brand of Dongcheng, is showcasing its comprehensive product portfolio at Salonvert 2026, taking place from September 22 to 24. The exhibition marks the introduction of DCK's new 40V lithium-ion garden tool range, alongside the new TERRAINA 3D LiDAR + VISION E AWD Series, featuring three-wheel drive. Focused on professional landscaping and grounds maintenance, Salonvert brings together landscape contractors, municipalities, distributors and equipment specialists. At Booth 048, DCK is presenting its broad range of tools and equipment, with its latest cordless garden tools and intelligent mowing technologies highlighting the continued development of its outdoor power equipment portfolio. The new 40V range expands DCK's cordless garden tool lineup, complementing its existing 20V and 58V platforms. This addition broadens the choice available across the portfolio, helping users and distributors select equipment suited to different garden maintenance tasks and operating requirements. The TERRAINA 3D LiDAR + VISION E AWD Series builds on DCK's three years of experience and continuous optimization in 3D LiDAR technology. This sustained development underpins the series' upgraded sensing and navigation capabilities. The series combines 360° 3D LiDAR with visual sensing, using high-density laser point clouds to capture terrain and obstacle contours and create detailed three-dimensional maps in real time. By cross-referencing visual features with LiDAR scans, the fusion system is designed to improve boundary recognition and support precise positioning and navigation in complex lawn environments. Complementing these sensing capabilities, the series features a three-wheel-drive system that powers all three wheels for improved traction on slopes and uneven ground. The series can handle gradients of up to 55% and negotiate vertical obstacles up to 4 cm high. Its front wheel offers 180° rotation to support maneuverability, while the drive system is designed to balance terrain capability with turf protection. DCK now offers a comprehensive outdoor power equipment lineup in France, including 20V, 40V and 58V cordless garden tools, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Covering a wide range of landscaping and lawn care applications, the expanding lineup reflects DCK's continued development of its outdoor power equipment offering and its growing presence in France. For more information, please visit.



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