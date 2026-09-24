Watch: Car Stuck On Railway Track In Kerala, Driver Flees Moments Before Train Arrives Video Goes Viral

In Kerala, a driver was in a scary situation when her car got stuck on a railway track and she had to leave it as a train came up behind it. The video was shared by X user The Er Doctor. It showed the car stuck at the train crossing while the driver tried several times to get it going again. In the video, the woman driving the car could be seen speeding up and down several times to try to get it out of the tracks. As they kept trying, though, smoke started rising from the wheels, which made the car stay stuck in place.

Things became more serious when the sound of a train coming up behind them was heard. The woman and her guests got out of the car right away and left it on the train track. The description of the post that had the video said that the women tried to cross the railway crossing while the boom gate was going down, but their car got stuck.

The incident caused a 30-minute delay to the train before police arrived and removed the vehicle.

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Why always a Thar?

These women tried to jump the railway crossing when the boom gate was coming down and got stuck. Caused 30 minute delay for the train while police removed the vehicle. The ER Doctor (@TheERDoctor) September 24, 2026

The video prompted some viewers to blame the driver's overconfidence, while others argued that the vehicle itself should not be held responsible and that the driver's ability was what mattered. Some people also said that having these kinds of cars could make people feel too good about themselves to drive off-road without the right training or experience.