Tripura Govt Boosts Healthcare With Arogya Mandirs, New Polyclinic

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state government is setting up Arogya Mandirs across the state to provide minimum medical services to the people of the state quickly.“Already, 1,110 Arogya Mandirs have been set up across the state. Along with this, improved medical infrastructure is being set up in various district hospitals and referral hospitals,” he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this while inaugurating a newly built polyclinic in Arundhatinagar and five more Urban Arogya Mandirs virtually today. The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the Urban Arogya Mandirs at Radhanagar, Jagaharimura, Ujan Abhaynagar, Dhaleshwar and Ramakrishna Shivalaya Ashram. The construction of the 12-room urban polyclinic in AD Nagar cost Rs 2.10 crore. After the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the polyclinic.

Focus on Improving Health Infrastructure

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government has given utmost importance to the development of health infrastructure.“There has been a huge improvement in the infrastructure in various hospitals. As a result, the number of patients referred from the state to outside the state has reduced comparatively. In 2023, the number of referral patients was 555, while in 2026, the number of patients referred so far is 161. The state government is trying to ensure that the patients of the state do not have to go outside the state for better treatment,” he said.

Healthcare in Remote and Rural Areas

The Chief Minister said that the satellite health centres set up in the hilly areas of the state have played an important role in providing health services in remote areas.

“In rural hospitals of the state, doctors, health workers as well as ASHA workers are playing a significant role in providing medical services,” he said.

Technological Advancements in Medicine

The Chief Minister said that the telemedicine system has played an effective role in providing better treatment in the state. To further improve this system, a state-of-the-art studio will be built at GBP Hospital. Along with the telemedicine system, the e-Sanjivani system is also playing an effective role.

“The state government is working on the path shown by the Prime Minister. An Integrated Health Medical System, or IHMS, has been developed to further improve medical management in the state. Initiatives have been taken to develop the state as a tourism health hub by further improving the state's tourism infrastructure and health infrastructure,” he added.

MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA Dipak Majumdar, State Director of National Health Mission Saju Wahid A, District Magistrate of West Tripura district Vishal Kumar, Director of Health Department Debashree Debbarma and others were present. (ANI)

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