UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Death Of BJP MLA Chote Lal Verma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of BJP MLA Chote Lal Verma from the Fatehabad Assembly constituency in Agra district.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath said the passing away of Verma was "extremely heartbreaking" and paid tribute to the late legislator.

CM Yogi Adityanath's Tribute

जनपद आगरा के फतेहाबाद विधान सभा क्षेत्र के माननीय विधायक श्री छोटे लाल वर्मा जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को सद्गति तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 24, 2026

"The passing away of the Honourable MLA Shri Chote Lal Verma Ji from the Fatehabad Assembly Constituency of Agra District is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute," the Chief Minister said.

He further prayed to Lord Shri Ram for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and the bereaved family members are granted the strength to endure this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Yogi said.

Impact of Verma's Demise

The Chief Minister's condolence message followed the demise of MLA Chote Lal Verma, who was serving as the MLA from the Fatehabad Assembly constituency in Agra district.

Verma represented Fatehabad in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

With Verma's demise, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has lost a sitting member.

The Fatehabad Assembly constituency is one of the 403 seats in the state assembly and is located in Agra district. (ANI)

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