Did Ranbir Kapoor Ignore Alia Bhatt? Actor Refuses To Hold Wife's Hand At Don't Be Shy Premiere

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and celebrated star couples who make millions of hearts beat with their crackling chemistry, stunning looks, and undying love for their craft. Just today, Alia shared a brand-new look reveal of Ranbir from their upcoming film Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal. Well, the actor couple were also spotted in the city with Neetu Kapoor as they attended the premiere of Don't Be Shy, which is Alia's attempt to launch fresh faces in the industry under her production house.

Did Ranbir Ignore Alia?

Well, Alia looked no less than a diva, clad in a stunning shimmery silver outfit with colourful flower embellishments and bottle-green pump heels. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked suave, clad in simple off-white pants and a soft-blue-coloured shirt. The duo looked too hot to handle, but what caught netizens' attention was how Ranbir allegedly ignored Alia and refused to hold her hand, despite her stretching her arms quite a few times. Yes, you read that right.

Take a look at the video here!

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How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote,“Ranbir is not interested to walk with alia.” Another comment read,“He is ignoring alia.” One more comment read,“Dn't knw y but it always looks like she is trying to adjust in their family.” One more comment read,“Lgta h Alia aur ranbir k beech jhagda hua h.”

Ranbir The Alleged RED FLAG?

This is not the first time online users and even their fans have noticed such alleged behaviour from Ranbir's side. Even before, he had been given the tag of 'red flag'. Reason: Alia had revealed that Ranbir would ask her to take off her lipstick because he likes the natural colour of her lips. However, fans also come in support of them, but videos like these stir controversies quite often for the couple.