European Diesel Surge Shifts Energy Shock Toward Inflation And Borrowing Costs, Permutable Analysis Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) European diesel prices have risen 98% since the Gulf conflict began, far outpacing Brent crude's 36% increase. Against this market backdrop, Permutable's Global Macro Sentiment Indices track how the disruption is moving from shipping into energy-inflation and monetary-policy coverage. Official data show limited evidence so far of broader effects on wages and services prices, while rising real yields account for most of the increase in U.S. 10-year borrowing costs.

London, LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The disruption to Gulf shipping is moving through European fuel prices and into the outlook for inflation and interest rates, according to an analysis by market intelligence provider Permutable. Its Global Macro Sentiment Indices show energy-related coverage rising again, while policy-related coverage remains elevated even though broader effects on wages and services prices have yet to emerge clearly in official data.







Permutable shipping-risk sentiment for Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE alongside daily transits of the Strait of Hormuz. Sentiment to 21 September, transits to 20 September.

Permutable's analysis finds that European diesel prices have risen 98% since the conflict began on Feb. 28, compared with a 36% increase in Brent crude. ICE gasoil rose from $753 to $1,490 per metric ton, while the European distillate refining margin widened from $28 to $101 a barrel. The gap matters for businesses that rely on diesel for freight, farming and construction: crude alone understates the pressure on their fuel costs.

The disruption remains visible in shipping data. Strait of Hormuz traffic averaged three vessels a day in September, including one tanker, compared with 64 vessels a day before the conflict, including 34 tankers, according to the transit data used in Permutable's analysis. Its shipping-risk indices also show a change in the focus of coverage: Saudi Arabia-related risk stood 3.1 standard deviations above its trailing-year norm as attention turned to routes intended to bypass Hormuz.

Official inflation figures show a pronounced energy effect, but limited evidence so far of broader pass-through. UK energy inflatio reached 13.8% in August, while UK services inflation was 3.4%. Permutable's energy-inflation index turned higher again from July, suggesting continued pressure to monitor ahead of subsequent official releases. The index measures changes in information flows; it is not a forecast of the next inflation figure.

Central banks are weighing that risk. The European Central Bank raised its deposit rate to 2.50% in September, and the Federal Reserve raised its target range to 3.75% to 4.00%. The Bank of England held its rate at 3.75% by a 6-3 vote. The Bank said there was still little evidence of second-round effects in wage and price-setting, but projected UK inflation slightly above 4% in the first quarter of 2027 if the energy-price path observed in mid-September persisted.

“Central banks are acting in anticipation of next year's wage negotiations,” said Jack Watson, market analyst at Permutable.

The bond-market response extends beyond inflation compensation. From Feb. 27 to Sept. 21, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 99 basis points to 4.96%. Its decomposition shows a 90-basis-point rise in the real yield and a nine-basis-point increase in inflation compensation. That split identifies where the yield increase occurred; it does not, by itself, establish what caused the repricing.

Permutable will continue to track four developments to assess whether the pressure is easing or spreading: a sustained recovery in Hormuz traffic, a narrowing of the European distillate margin, a reduction in the EU gas-storage shortfall and a rise in food, services or wage-related coverage alongside energy. The last of these would warrant closer examination for evidence of broader inflation pass-through.

Notes to editors

Permutable's Global Macro Sentiment Indices measure directional changes in global information flows relative to each market's trailing-year norm. The analysis uses a 14-day window for shipping risk, a 30-day window for energy inflation and a 90-day window for policy outlook. A standard-deviation reading describes the distance from an index's own norm; it is not a probability or a direct measure of economic activity.

Data cutoffs vary by series: Permutable sentiment indices to Sept. 21; Brent, gasoil, gas and government bond yields to Sept. 23; U.S. nominal, real and breakeven yields to Sept. 21; Hormuz transits to Sept. 20; EU gas storage to Sept. 21; and official inflation data for the August reference month. Seven supporting charts are available in high resolution.

About Permutable

Permutable is a UK-based market intelligence and data infrastructure company specialising in macroeconomic narrative analysis and asset-directed sentiment tracking. The company develops proprietary datasets and models that analyse global information flows - including geopolitics, policy developments and supply dynamics - and translate them into structured signals for financial markets. Permutable's macro and asset-level sentiment intelligence help banks, hedge funds, asset managers and trading desks monitor how evolving narratives influence commodities, currencies and macro assets. Built on strict point-in-time data architecture, Permutable's technology is designed to support institutional research, modelling and market monitoring across global capital markets.

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