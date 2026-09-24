Viamedia.Ai Expands Programmatic TV Footprint As Operator And Broadcaster Adoption Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Summit Broadband joins a growing group of partners making premium local television inventory available through modern, data-driven buying solutions

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia.ai, the leading independent provider of cross-media local advertising, today announced continued momentum in the expansion of its programmatic television advertising business, as a growing number of multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and broadcasters modernize how premium local TV inventory is accessed, purchased and monetized.

The latest example is Summit Broadband, a fiber-optic telecommunications provider serving residential, commercial and community customers, which is enabling programmatic access to its local television advertising inventory through Viamedia, utilizing TiVo technology. The deployment reflects a broader shift underway across the television ecosystem as inventory owners increasingly embrace programmatic capabilities to connect premium local supply with new sources of advertiser demand.

Summit Broadband is powered by TiVo's advanced ad insertion technology, which dynamically replaces traditional linear commercials with targeted programmatic advertising in real time. Together with Viamedia's Parrot ADS platform, the solution helps MVPDs increase advertising revenue, maximize the value of local inventory, and deliver a seamless viewing experience for subscribers.

"Programmatic advertising creates new opportunities for us to maximize the value of our local television inventory while making it easier for advertisers to access premium audiences across our footprint,” said Mark Rankin, Chief Financial Officer, Summit Broadband.“We're pleased to partner with Viamedia to bring more flexibility, efficiency, and demand to the local advertising marketplace."

For advertisers, the expansion provides greater access to high-quality local television inventory in trusted environments, complementing national streaming supply and creating new opportunities to reach audiences at the local level. For operators and broadcasters, programmatic enablement creates an additional path to monetize inventory while making that supply accessible through the modern buying environments advertisers increasingly use.

“Programmatic television has moved beyond experimentation and is becoming an important part of how premium local TV inventory is bought and sold,” said Evan Rutchik, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Viamedia.ai.“We're seeing operators and broadcasters increasingly embrace programmatic enablement as they look to modernize monetization and connect their inventory with more demand. At the same time, advertisers gain access to differentiated, premium local supply that can extend their reach beyond national streaming environments. The shift is happening, and Viamedia is helping drive it.”

Viamedia is helping facilitate that transition by providing the technology, operating framework, and expertise that enables inventory owners to bring their television supply into programmatic buying environments while maintaining the value and quality of premium local TV.

Summit Broadband represents the latest step in that expansion, with additional deployments and partner initiatives underway as Viamedia continues to grow the amount of premium local television inventory available to programmatic buyers. Summit Broadband inventory is now available through ViaSSP, Viamedia's local-first supply-side platform that provides global scale for all video demand. Part of Viamedia's local-first omnichannel operating system, ViaSSP manages all linear and streaming inventory from Viamedia's exclusive linear, streaming, and video partners, as well as extended inventory from exchanges and other premium supply partners. Viamedia's intelligence layer, ViaIQ, helps drive performance across this inventory by matching it with data and AI audience modeling to help advertisers reach their audience across the fracturing ecosystem.

The expansion underscores a larger evolution in television advertising, as programmatic buying becomes increasingly integrated with traditional premium TV inventory. By connecting local television supply with data-driven buying capabilities, Viamedia is helping create a more accessible marketplace for advertisers while opening new revenue opportunities for MVPDs, broadcasters and other inventory owners.

About Viamedia.ai:

Viamedia.ai combines trusted local television expertise with AI-powered digital innovation to deliver unified omnichannel advertising solutions. The platform enables brands and agencies to plan, activate and measure campaigns across linear TV, connected TV and digital channels through a single, intelligent interface.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Rich Cherecwich

Broadsheet Communications for Viamedia.ai

...