Tinyfish Launches The Data Partners Alliance, Opening The Licensed Web To AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fifteen founding providers make market, company, legal, and research data reachable from agent code

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TinyFish, the infrastructure powering how AI agents reach the entire web, open and closed, today launched Data Partners Alliance, which connects builders directly to the licensed data their agents cannot crawl.

Fifteen founding partners span a diverse range of data: market data providers Alpha Vantage and Databento; company and market intelligence providers Crunchbase, Intellizence, Similarweb, and Tracxn; business identity, people, and consumer data providers Baselayer, Enigma, Faraday, Fiber AI, and RocketReach; and public records, research, and specialized content providers OpenAlex, Trellis Law, Particle, and Jinko.

TinyFish already covers the open web. Its Search, Fetch, Browser, and Agent APIs handle pages that render, sites that fight back, and tasks that take twelve steps and a session. The alliance covers the other half: tick data, private-company records, business identity files, state trial court dockets, contact data, scholarly literature. That data sits behind a license because it took work to assemble and someone is accountable for it being right, and it is what an agent needs when a plausible answer is not good enough.

Automated traffic surpassed human traffic in 2024 and reached 53 percent of all web traffic in 2025, according to Imperva's 2026 Bad Bot Report. TinyFish runs more than 40 million web operations a month for agents doing research, enrichment, monitoring, and diligence among other use cases. The companies holding the best data have watched that demand arrive with no way to serve it, because their distribution was built for people, not agents.

“The next generation of software runs on agents, and agents run on data,” said Homer Wang - Head of Product at TinyFish, who is behind the program.“We designed the Data Partner Alliance so the best source in every category is within reach of any agent, with the source credited every time. It starts with fifteen partners who lead their categories, and it grows from here. The partners make that possible - our job is to build the road to them.”

“AI workflows are unreliable when agents have to reconstruct business identity from stale, fragmented, or conflicting data. Joining this Data Partners Alliance means the teams building agents on TinyFish can access verified business identity and risk intelligence, making AI outputs easier to trust.” said Nicole Dunn, GM of Agentic Economy at Baselayer.

“Agents are quickly becoming the way companies research markets and find their next customers, and they need private company data they can trust. Data Partners Alliance puts Crunchbase's predictive intelligence in front of the builders creating those agents - exactly where the next generation of research starts.” said Kegan Kinser - Head of Partnerships at Crunchbase

“Without grounded data, agents hallucinate. Data Partners Alliance allows builders to harness Enigma to ground agents in verified, current business entity data - not just a single record, but the network around it. Every resolved business arrives with its owners, officers, locations, legal entities, and affiliated entities already linked and verifiably sourced. One call answers the questions the agent didn't know to ask. Better answers, better decisions.” said Ajay Krishna - Chief Strategy Officer at Enigma.

The alliance is curated rather than open. Builders discover partners on the TinyFish partners page and connect directly with each provider. The account, the terms, and the relationship stay between the builder and the provider.

The alliance launches as the first step of a longer arc. TinyFish is working with founding partners to bring their data directly into agent workflows in the coming months, so that the right record, filing, or price arrives where an agent needs it, with attribution to the source. As agents become the web's dominant users, the alliance is built to grow with them, category by category, as demand from real work makes the case.

The founding partners are Alpha Vantage, Baselayer, Crunchbase, Databento, Enigma, Faraday, Fiber AI, Intellizence, Jinko, OpenAlex, Particle, RocketReach, Similarweb, Tracxn, and Trellis Law. Builders can explore the alliance and register for early access at tinyfish.ai/partners. Data providers can learn about joining at the same address.

About TinyFish

TinyFish builds live-web infrastructure for AI agents. Its search, fetch, cloud browser, and web agent APIs let enterprise agents find information, read live pages, and complete complex web workflows at scale. TinyFish is based in California. Learn more at tinyfish.ai.

CONTACT: Sky Zhang, Growth at TinyFish...