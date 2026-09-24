New York, USA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market is Predicted to Cross USD 60 Billion by 2034 | DelveInsight

The autoimmune disease therapeutics market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence and improved diagnosis of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and inflammatory bowel disease. Increasing adoption of biologics and targeted therapies, including TNF, interleukin, B-cell, and JAK inhibitors, is expanding treatment options and supporting long-term market demand. The market is also benefiting from growing investment in novel immunology pipelines, with cell-based approaches such as CAR-T and B-cell-directed therapies emerging as potential options for patients with severe or treatment-refractory disease.

DelveInsight's Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading autoimmune disease therapeutics companies' market shares, challenges, autoimmune disease therapeutics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key autoimmune disease therapeutics companies in the market.

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Summary



2025 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size: ~ USD 133 Billion

2034 Projected Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size: ~ USD 255 Billion

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 8%

Largest Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: North America

Largest Drug Modality Segment: Biologics Category Key Companies in the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, UCB, Sanofi, GSK, Biogen, Takeda, Merck KGaA, and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market



Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases: The increasing incidence and diagnosis of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, lupus, and inflammatory bowel disease are expanding the patient pool. Greater disease awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities are also contributing to higher detection rates.

Growing Adoption of Biologic Therapies: Biologics and targeted therapies are increasingly preferred for managing moderate-to-severe autoimmune conditions due to their improved efficacy and disease-specific mechanisms. The expanding availability of biosimilars is further improving treatment accessibility and affordability.

Advancements in Precision Medicine: Developments in biomarker identification, molecular profiling, and personalized treatment approaches are enabling more targeted autoimmune disease management. These advances are supporting the development of therapies designed for specific disease pathways and patient populations.

Expansion of the Autoimmune Disease Pipeline: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in novel therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, small-molecule inhibitors, cell therapies, and other targeted approaches. A growing pipeline of innovative candidates is expected to create new treatment options and support market expansion.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare spending and greater access to specialized medical services are supporting the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders. Governments and healthcare systems are also expanding coverage for advanced immunomodulatory therapies in several markets.

Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Increased awareness among patients and healthcare professionals is encouraging earlier recognition of autoimmune symptoms and timely intervention. Improved screening and diagnostic technologies are helping identify patients who previously remained undiagnosed.

Expansion of Biosimilars and Cost-Effective Therapies: The growing approval and commercialization of biosimilars are increasing competition in the autoimmune therapeutics market. Lower-cost alternatives to established biologics can improve patient access while encouraging broader adoption across emerging and developed markets.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development: Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions are increasing investments in autoimmune disease research. Advances in immunology and a better understanding of disease mechanisms are accelerating the discovery and development of innovative treatments. Growing Geriatric Population: Population aging is contributing to the expanding burden of several chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. The need for long-term disease management among older adults is consequently supporting demand for effective and durable therapeutic options.









Regional Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Insights

North America



North America generated 44% of global autoimmune disease therapeutics market revenue in 2025, securing the largest regional market share worldwide.

This leadership is supported by the region's well-established immunology treatment ecosystem, advanced clinical research infrastructure, extensive payer coverage for biologics, and clearly defined FDA regulatory pathways, particularly in the U.S.

North America also has the highest concentration of biologic and targeted oral therapy utilization, along with a robust late-stage immunology pipeline.

Its proximity to major immunology companies such as AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, and Bristol Myers Squibb further strengthens the market landscape.

Strong performance of leading therapies, including SKYRIZI, RINVOQ, TREMFYA, and COSENTYX, together with the rapid adoption of expanded indications and continued pipeline development in diseases such as lupus and multiple sclerosis, is driving sustained treatment demand. Favorable reimbursement conditions, regulatory predictability, and the presence of leading immunology manufacturers are expected to reinforce North America's market leadership throughout the forecast period.

Europe



Europe represents a significant and steadily expanding region in the autoimmune disease therapeutics market, supported by the high prevalence of chronic immune-mediated disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

The region benefits from well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong clinical research capabilities, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and growing adoption of biologic and targeted therapies.

The increasing availability of biosimilars is also reshaping the European market by improving affordability and expanding patient access to advanced treatments.

The European Medicines Agency has continued to strengthen the regulatory framework for biosimilars, while 41 biosimilars were approved in 2025, the highest annual number to date.

Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are expected to remain key markets, driven by large patient populations, established reimbursement systems, and increasing use of biologics and biosimilars. In addition, the approval and uptake of innovative therapies for conditions such as lupus are contributing to treatment diversification, while continued investment in precision medicine and immune-targeted therapies is expected to create further growth opportunities across Europe.

Asia-Pacific



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics market, supported by increasing autoimmune disease diagnoses, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising adoption of biologic therapies across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

China is expanding access to biologics while progressing domestic CAR-T therapies for conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus, whereas Japan is widening reimbursement for advanced immunology treatments.

In India, expanding biosimilar manufacturing capabilities and improved access to specialist care are supporting treatment adoption. Increasing healthcare expenditure, broader insurance coverage, and greater awareness among patients and physicians are further strengthening market growth.

At the same time, regional pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasing biosimilar production and working toward greater alignment with global regulatory standards. The region's substantial undertreated patient population, ongoing healthcare infrastructure development, and growing biosimilar capabilities are expected to make Asia-Pacific a key contributor to incremental market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market



In August 2026, Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. announced topline results from the rheumatoid arthritis sub-study of its Phase 2 SKYWAY basket trial, which is evaluating SPY072 in rheumatic diseases.

In August 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that the FDA has approved IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), a rare and potentially life-threatening autoimmune disorder, in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older who are currently receiving or have previously received corticosteroid treatment.

In August 2026, Antengene Corporation Limited announced that its proprietary ATG-201, a CD19/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager antibody being developed for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, has received approval from Australia's Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) for the Phase I ATTRACT study. The company has also completed the Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) process with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

In August 2026, Evotec SE announced a strategic R&D collaboration with Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. aimed at discovering novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

In July 2026, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FT839, the Company's next-generation, off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy candidate designed to simultaneously target CD19 and CD38.

In June 2026, Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. reported clinical findings and detailed its global clinical development strategy for CLN-978, a CD19xCD3 T-cell engager, and velinotamig, a BCMAxCD3 T-cell engager. In April 2026, Roche submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application for Gazyva (obinutuzumab) to expand its use into systemic lupus erythematosus, with an FDA decision expected in December 2026.

What is Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics?

Autoimmune disease therapeutics refer to medicines and treatment approaches designed to manage autoimmune disorders, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy cells, tissues, or organs. These therapies primarily aim to reduce abnormal immune activity, control inflammation, relieve symptoms, prevent disease progression, and minimize tissue or organ damage. Treatment options include immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, biologic therapies, targeted synthetic drugs, and newer cell- and gene-based approaches that selectively modulate specific immune pathways. Common therapeutic targets include cytokines, immune cells, and signaling pathways involved in autoimmune responses. Major autoimmune diseases treated with these therapies include rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and type 1 diabetes. Growing understanding of disease mechanisms and advances in precision medicine are supporting the development of more targeted and effective therapies with improved safety profiles.

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market CAGR ~8% Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size by 2034 ~USD 255 Billion Key Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Companies AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, UCB, Sanofi, GSK, Biogen, Takeda, Merck KGaA, and others

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Assessment



Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation



Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Drug Modality: Small Molecules, Biologics, Cell-Based Therapies, Gene-Based Therapies, and Others



Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors, Interleukin (IL) Inhibitors, B-Cell Inhibitors, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, and Others



Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous, and Others



Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Disease Type: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and Others



Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By End Users: Healthcare Providers, Payers, Employers, and Government, and others

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Report Introduction 2 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Executive Summary 3 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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