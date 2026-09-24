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Arbitratead And Abu Dhabi Family Business Council Advance Dispute-Resolution Readiness For Family Businesses
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Session brought together leading mediation, arbitration and governance experts to provide comprehensive insight into dispute-resolution mechanisms for family businesses
Strong attendance from family business owners and representatives reflected growing demand for awareness and preparedness on dispute resolution
arbitrateAD showcased its integrated dispute-resolution framework, including its recently introduced Adjudicator Appointment service under the Centre's 2026 Rules
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