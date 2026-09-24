Arbitratead And Abu Dhabi Family Business Council Advance Dispute-Resolution Readiness For Family Businesses

Session brought together leading mediation, arbitration and governance experts to provide comprehensive insight into dispute-resolution mechanisms for family businesses Strong attendance from family business owners and representatives reflected growing demand for awareness and preparedness on dispute resolution arbitrateAD showcased its integrated dispute-resolution framework, including its recently introduced Adjudicator Appointment service under the Centre's 2026 Rules -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="A_J03756" src="#" alt="A_J03756" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="A_J03781" src="#" alt="A_J03781" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Abu Dhabi, UAE, September 2026 – The Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), hosted an awareness session highlighting the role of adjudicator appointments, mediation and arbitration in helping family businesses manage disputes, preserve family relationships and ensure business continuity across generations.

The session was held at the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and brought together family business leaders, governance experts and representatives of family-owned enterprises from across Abu Dhabi and the UAE. It explored practical approaches to dispute prevention and resolution, including the importance of incorporating dispute-resolution mechanisms into family charters, governance frameworks and shareholder agreements. Discussions also focused on the value of early intervention in addressing disagreements before they escalate into formal disputes.

H.E. Dr. Ali Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of arbitrateAD, opened the session with a keynote address on the role of mediation, conciliation and the appointment of an adjudicator in dispute avoidance and resolution within family businesses. This was followed by a panel discussion with senior figures from the UAE legal community - two of whom are members of the Centre's Court of Arbitration - moderated by the Centre's Registrar, Maria Mazzawi.

The event formed part of the cooperation framework established through the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between arbitrateAD and the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening the resilience, preparedness and long-term sustainability of family-owned businesses in Abu Dhabi. The session was also attended by H.E. Khalid Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, H.E. Hareb Al Mheiri, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, and Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi School of Management's Board of Trustees.

H.E. Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of arbitrateAD and First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“This session represents a strategic step that extends beyond raising awareness to unlock a new level of governance readiness within Abu Dhabi's family business community. This reflects our firm belief that mediation and arbitration are key partners in preserving family relationships, protecting business continuity and translating good governance into lasting resilience.”[MM1]

He added:“The discussions generated valuable insights and practical guidance drawn from the direct expertise of our mediation, governance and arbitration specialists. These contributions will help inform stronger dispute-resolution frameworks while enhancing preparedness and strengthening trust within the family business community. arbitrateAD will continue working closely with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council to align efforts, maximise impact and ensure families are equipped with the resilient, sustainable frameworks needed to protect their businesses for generations to come.”

H.E. Khalid Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, said:“Governance plays a central role in the long-term continuity of Abu Dhabi's family businesses. This session has been designed to keep pace with the growing complexity of family business transitions, enhance awareness of the tools available to manage disagreement, and strengthen the community's readiness for the leadership changes ahead. Through our partnership with arbitrateAD, we are committed to engaging with all stakeholders across our family business community, to ensure a comprehensive approach that responds to current needs while anticipating future challenges.”

He added:“Participants shared a range of constructive questions and practical concerns that will be reviewed as part of our ongoing awareness efforts. These contributions will support the development of stronger governance practices and help family businesses transform the potential for disagreement into an opportunity for greater resilience. We look forward to seeing this partnership continue to strengthen governance readiness across Abu Dhabi's family business community, combining specialised expertise, practical dispute-resolution tools and long-term family business stability.”

During the session, arbitrateAD highlighted its integrated suite of dispute-resolution services, including the Adjudicator Appointment service recently introduced under the Centre's 2026 Adjudicator Appointment Rules. Designed to facilitate intervention at the earliest stages of disagreement, the service aims to help parties contain disputes before they evolve into formal proceedings.

Participants also explored the role of mediation as a confidential and flexible process that helps preserve relationships within family businesses and strengthen their competitiveness, thereby reinforcing their contribution to Abu Dhabi's economic development and long-term prosperity.