Lenovo And Schneider Electric Partner To Bring Decarbonization Tools And Expertise To IT Channel Partners

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New partnership gives channel partners a practical pathway to measure emissions, build decarbonization roadmaps, and demonstrate sustainability progress Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026 – Lenovo today announced that Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, will join Lenovo 360 Circle as a strategic ally to bring decarbonization expertise and management tools directly to IT channel partners.

Lenovo 360 Circle is Lenovo's global sustainability community, bringing together channel partners worldwide to collaborate on shared challenges, accelerate sustainability transformation, and turn sustainability ambitions into business opportunities. Through its Allyship program, Lenovo 360 Circle connects partners with leading technology and industry organizations to enable collaboration and provide access to specialized expertise that helps partners accelerate their sustainability goals.

As its newest strategic ally, Schneider Electric will bring its Decarbonization Champion initiative to the community, giving eligible members access to carbon management tools and hands-on support from Schneider Electric Advisory Services specialists to measure their emissions, identify opportunities for reduction, and develop a practical decarbonization roadmap for their business.

The business case for decarbonization:

As sustainability requirements become increasingly relevant to customer decisions, RFPs, and supply chains, channel partners face growing expectations to demonstrate credible progress. Building the ability to measure and demonstrate that progress can help partners meet evolving customer requirements and differentiate their businesses.

For many organizations, however, knowing where to start can be a challenge. Decarbonization requires companies to first understand where their greenhouse gas emissions come from, identify opportunities to reduce them, and translate those insights into practical actions with measurable results.

“Sustainability is no longer only about commitments; it is increasingly influencing market access, customer preference, and business growth,” said Virginie le Barbu, Lenovo's Executive Director of Global Sustainability for International Markets.“Through Lenovo 360 Circle and our collaboration with Schneider Electric, partners gain practical decarbonization expertise that helps them strengthen their competitiveness and respond to evolving customer expectations.”

How the Decarbonization Champion initiative works:

Building on Lenovo 360 Circle's existing Connect, Learn and Lead journey, Schneider Electric's Decarbonization Champion initiative provides eligible partners with a four-stage pathway combining education, carbon management tools, and specialist support to help them understand their emissions and translate that insight into action:

. Build knowledge: Develop sustainability and decarbonization expertise through Schneider Electric Sustainability School and Lenovo 360 Sustainability Learning Paths.

. Measure impact: Access carbon management tools to establish a Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions baseline, providing the data needed to understand environmental impact. Partners completing the education and measurement stages will earn Schneider Electric Decarbonization Champion recognition.

. Build the roadmap: Receive hands-on support from Schneider Electric specialists, including a remote site audit, strategy workshop and jointly developed decarbonization roadmap to help identify and prioritize opportunities for action.

. Take action and demonstrate progress: Implement priority initiatives identified through the roadmap and track progress over time. Partners that choose to implement eligible Schneider Electric solutions can also access rebate opportunities to support their decarbonization actions.

The pathway is designed as an ongoing cycle of measurement and continuous improvement rather than a one-time sustainability assessment.

Two sustainability leaders, one partner ecosystem:

The partnership brings together complementary strengths: the scale and engagement of Lenovo 360 Circle with Schneider Electric's specialist expertise and proven experience in decarbonization.

Today, Lenovo 360 Circle brings together more than 861 partners across 68 markets and has demonstrated measurable progress across participating partners through independent ClimateChoice benchmarking. Schneider Electric brings deep experience helping organizations translate sustainability goals into action, including supporting its top 1,000 suppliers in reducing operational emissions by 56 percent between 2021 and 2025.

Both companies were also recognized as Champions in Omdia's global Sustainable Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026, reflecting their respective approaches to advancing sustainability across their broader ecosystems.

Together, Lenovo and Schneider Electric can extend practical decarbonization capabilities across an established global partner community, helping partners move from sustainability knowledge to measurement, planning and action.

“Every partner's sustainability journey is unique, but the need for action has never been greater,” said Leslie Vitrano Hubright, Vice President, Global IT Channel Ecosystem, Schneider Electric.“Through the Decarbonization Champion offer, we're building the momentum needed to address the broader Scope 3 challenge and drive lasting progress across our industry. Now partners can accelerate progress on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions with tailored guidance and practical roadmaps aligned to their individual needs. The Decarbonization Champions will be recognized as the leading partners in the IT industry who are setting the highest standard for sustainability by turning ambition into measurable impact.”

How to participate:

The Decarbonization Champion initiative will initially be available to eligible Lenovo 360 Circle partners in select markets, with the ability to expand regionally as local delivery capabilities are required.

Lenovo partners interested in participating can learn more at Lenovo 360 Partner Hub.

About Lenovo:

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. Learn more about Advancing Energy Tech on Schneider Electric Insights.

Related resources: The detailed sustainability results and highlights are available in Schneider Electric's sustainability reports, published alongside the Group's financial results.