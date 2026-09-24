Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Set To Reach USD 37.92 Billion By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 10.06% - SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to hit USD 12.76 billion and Europe Market to hit USD 10.46 billion by 2035 as radioligand therapy, PARP inhibitors, and precision oncology reshape treatment.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 14.55 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.92 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 10.06% over 2026 to 2035. The factors aiding in the expansion of the market include increasing cases of prostate cancer around the world, increased longevity of patients, and increased availability of the PSA test. Androgen receptor signaling pathway inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy, and combinatorial treatments are revolutionizing the treatment of advanced and metastatic conditions, leading to increased progression-free survival rates and reduction in the toxic effects of treatment.









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Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 14.55 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 37.92 Billion

CAGR: 10.06% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 45.00% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, approximately 13.12% CAGR

Largest therapy class: Hormonal Therapy & Androgen-Receptor Pathway Inhibitors, approximately 40.00% share in 2025

Fastest-growing therapy class: Radioligand & Radiopharmaceutical Therapy

Largest disease stage: Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer, approximately 34.00% share in 2025

Fastest-growing disease stage: Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Largest route of administration: Oral, approximately 64.00% share in 2025

Fastest-growing route of administration: Radiopharmaceutical Infusion

Largest end user: Hospitals & Cancer Centers, approximately 40.00% share in 2025 Fastest-growing end user: Nuclear Medicine & Radioligand Centers

Market Relevance

Prostate cancer therapeutics have gained greater importance due to the increasing incidence in older male patients (above 50 years of age), increased PSA testing, and genomic testing initiatives, which will result in the initiation of treatment for an increasing number of patients. There is now increasing dependence on molecular diagnostics, PSMA-PET imaging, and multidisciplinary treatment approaches that favor personalized treatment strategies.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview

The market comprises a wide range of therapeutic modalities including hormonal therapies, androgen receptor pathway inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, chemotherapies, immuno-therapies, and radiopharmaceuticals administered via oral, injectable, and radiopharmaceutical infusion. Hormonal therapies and androgen receptor pathway inhibitors have maintained dominance as the gold standard treatment regimen in all stages of the disease. The development of radiopharmaceuticals and radioligands is witnessing rapid advancements backed by PSMA targeted therapies and robust clinical evidences for metastatic prostate cancer patients.

Strategic Market Outlook

Opportunities are emerging from the broader use of radioligand therapy, AI-based diagnostics, and earlier treatment intervention. PSMA-targeted molecular imaging helps physicians detect disease progression sooner and identify patients most likely to benefit from precision drugs, while AI supports radiology interpretation, treatment planning, and genomic data analysis for more personalized care.

High treatment costs and uneven infrastructure remain the main challenges. Novel androgen receptor inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, radioligand therapy, genomic testing, and PSMA PET imaging carry significant expenses that restrict access for many patients, while radiopharmaceuticals require specialized manufacturing, reliable isotope supply, radiation protection facilities, and trained nuclear medicine specialists.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of around 45.00% in 2025, owing to advanced oncology infrastructure, high screening rates, supportive reimbursement, rapid regulatory approvals, and early access to next-generation androgen receptor inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, radioligand therapies, and PSMA PET imaging.

The U.S. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 5.37 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.04% from 2026 to 2035, driven by rising disease incidence in men over 50, widespread PSA screening, genomic testing programs, and increasing use of PSMA-targeted imaging and therapy.

Europe Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 4.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.50% from 2026 to 2035. Europe remained one of the largest markets in 2025, supported by established public healthcare systems, growing use of precision oncology, rising cancer research funding in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK, expanding PSA testing programs, and wider nuclear medicine services.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 13.12% during 2026-2035, due to rapid healthcare infrastructure improvement, rising cancer awareness, aging populations, better diagnosis rates, and government investment in oncology, precision medicine, and nuclear medicine across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America: Both regions showed steady growth in 2025, driven by investment in oncology hospitals, national cancer control strategies, improving access to diagnostic imaging, reimbursement reforms, and wider adoption of targeted cancer medicines.

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Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis

By Therapy Class: Hormonal therapy and androgen-receptor signaling inhibitors constituted about 40.00% of the market share in 2025 due to their status as gold standard of treatment, physician familiarity and guideline recommendations. The rapidly growing market segment is radioligand and radiopharmaceutical therapy, which is largely driven by development in PSMA-targeting radioligands.

By Disease Stage: The metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer type held around 34.00% share in 2025 owing to high burden of treatment and multi-line therapies used. The non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer type is witnessing fast growth on the back of early detection and intervention using next-generation androgen receptor inhibitors.

By Route of Administration: Oral administration gained 64.00% market share in 2025 since oral drugs are convenient and lead to high compliance and less hospital visits. Radiopharmaceutical infusion represents the fastest growing mode due to the commercialization of PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy and nuclear medicine centers.

By End User: Hospitals and cancer clinics constituted the biggest percentage of 40.00% in 2025 as they were the key venues for multidisciplinary oncology treatments. The nuclear medicine and radioligand centers have the highest growth rate owing to increased theranostic needs.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Key Trends



Rising clinical use of PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy across global markets

Growing application of PARP inhibitors in biomarker-guided treatment

Expansion of precision oncology backed by genomic and molecular diagnostics

Wider adoption of combination therapy strategies to improve long-term survival AI-assisted treatment planning supporting personalized disease management

Major key players include



Johnson & Johnson

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Tolmar Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Blue Earth Therapeutics

Curium Pharma

Amgen Inc. Exelixis, Inc.

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