Scoutz Prospect Intelligence Platform Launches For Msps With 30-Day Beta

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCOUTz, a prospect intelligence platform built for managed service provider (MSP) security sales, is now available in open beta. The platform gives an MSP dated evidence about a prospect's environment before the first meeting and keeps that evidence attached through delivery and reassessment.

The open beta is available at open-beta

30 days at no charge from the day the workspace is provisioned, then $279 per month at list price. Fifty MSPs from three peer communities shaped the platform in a closed beta that preceded the public release.

The channel has many tools that earn an MSP a first appointment, and several that earn their keep after signature, including professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platforms. The stretch between a booked meeting and a signed agreement, where the selling happens, has been left to templates and the seller's own preparation. SCOUTz is built for that stretch.

Before a meeting, SCOUTz pairs public company events such as new locations, IT hires and announced initiatives with its own dated external evidence, so the MSP arrives knowing why the account matters and what to ask. The domain review runs without an agent, install or login and covers email, authentication, certificates, subdomains, exposed services and 156 distinct checks drawn from a live evidence registry. Each check carries a written explanation and a next step. Outside-in signals are never presented as proof of internal controls; they justify better questions.

With the prospect's consent, SCOUTz can review Microsoft 365 configuration through a read-only connection: identity, application consent, security settings and managed-device context. Nothing is installed and nothing is changed. The platform does not read mail, documents, files or chats.

Every finding traces to a dated check and a named evidence source, and an unknown never scores as clean. Findings carry fix guides, work plans and ticket-ready text. A rescan compares new evidence to a pinned baseline so the next quarterly review rests on what changed. From the same evidence, the platform produces a client-safe report for business owners and an operator edition for technical teams.

"There are a ton of tools, programs and marketing companies that will get an MSP the first meeting," said Steve Copeland, founder of SCOUTz and CEO of RYTHMz. "What none of them do is put the MSP in that room already knowing something true about the business. I built two MSPs, so I know what that meeting feels like when you walk in with a deck and a story and walk out with a follow-up."

The platform's limits are deliberate. SCOUTz is read-only by design and does not model dollar losses from hypothetical breaches. Artificial intelligence (AI) drafts explanations; deterministic checks decide whether a finding exists, and people own the final claims.

"Everyone in this industry has seen the slide with an employee's stolen password on it," Copeland said. "We refused to build that. Fear gets you a meeting and costs you the relationship. Show a business owner what was checked, what was found and when, and they can make a decision."

One closed-beta participant ran the platform from his phone immediately after a prospect meeting. "Man, I wish I had this in the meeting I just walked out of," said Zach Kinder, President and Partner of Net-Tech Consulting, a managed IT and cybersecurity firm in El Paso, Texas.

Copeland built SCOUTz nine months after publishing The 3AM Test for MSPs, a business book on evidence-based selling for managed service providers. A free public domain score is available at tools without signup.

About SCOUTz

SCOUTz is security sales intelligence for managed service providers: account context and dated evidence before the first meeting, kept attached through review, delivery and reassessment, so the story the MSP sold is the story it proves. SCOUTz is a product built by RYTHMz, self-funded and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at .

About RYTHMz

RYTHMz, the 2025 ASCII Cup Vendor of the Year, is a channel-only 5G connectivity company with more than 180 MSP partners. Learn more at .

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Marketing Director

Brandon Rhea

RYTHMz

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