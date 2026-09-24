Jewelers Of America And JA New York To Host Joint Networking Event Celebrating Their Longstanding Relationship

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jewelers of America (JA) and JA New York are joining forces to host a networking event celebrating the deep-rooted relationship between the industry's preeminent retail trade association and the New York City-based trade show.The event will take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Latitude 39, 306 39th Street, Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10018.The event will bring together members of the jewelry community for an evening of connection and conversation, honoring the shared history and continued partnership between Jewelers of America and JA New York.“Jewelers of America is proud to partner with JA New York on this networking event. New York is an essential hub for the jewelry industry, and we believe in the power of having a strong show here. We look forward to working with INSTORE to bring our members together at the JA New York show,” says David Bonaparte, Jewelers of America President & CEO.All Jewelers of America members are invited to attend as well as JA New York registered buyers. Space is limited, and advance RSVP is required to secure a spot.Event Details:.What: Jewelers of America & JA New York Meetup.When: Monday, October 26, 2026 | 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM.Where: Latitude 39, 306 39th Street, Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10018.Who: Jewelers of America members and JA New York registered buyers (RSVP required; limited availability)To RSVP, please register here.About Jewelers of AmericaJewelers of America (JA) is the most trusted and influential voice of the jewelry industry. With a mission to empower and unite its members, Jewelers of America provides expert guidance, education and advocacy to promote excellence, integrity, and success in an evolving marketplace. Since 1906, Jewelers of America has been advancing the fine jewelry industry, setting high ethical standards and fostering professional growth for their members. Jewelers of America represents a large, diverse membership of retailers and suppliers in the United States, who commit annually to the organization's Code of Professional Practices.About JA New YorkProduced by INSTORE, JA New York is one of the fine jewelry industry's most iconic trade events, held twice annually at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Bringing together qualified buyers, leading designers, manufacturers and brands, JA New York delivers a curated marketplace, practical education and meaningful business connections designed to help the jewelry industry thrive. Learn more at JA-NewYork.

Christine Yancey

SmartWork Media

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Jewelers of America and JA New York to Host Joint Networking Event Celebrating Their Longstanding Relationship News Provided By SmartWork Media September 24, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Retail



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