Traffic Cones For Less Launches New Jack-O-Lantern Traffic Cones For Halloween

Traffic Cones For Less has released a line of Halloween cones. They're orange safety cones with black bases, printed with three jack o' lantern face designs.

The Halloween cones can be ordered in bulk for events, venues, and seasonal attractions that need volume.

Halloween cones with reflective collars direct foot traffic along a fall festival walkway at dusk. They're suited to trunk or treat events, pumpkin patches, and community Halloween events.

The new 28 inch orange cones carry three printed jack-o-lantern designs in 6-pack, 12-pack, and 306-cone pallet quantities for fall events.

- Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder, OES Global IncPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Traffic Cones For Less (TCFL), a brand of OES Global Inc, has launched a new line of jack-o-lantern traffic cones for the 2026 Halloween season. The 28 inch orange cones carry printed jack-o-lantern faces in three different designs and are offered in 6-pack, 12-pack, and 306-cone pallet quantities, all new to the TCFL catalog this year.Halloween events such as trunk-or-treat gatherings, fall festivals, haunted attractions, and neighborhood trick-or-treat routes commonly use traffic cones to separate pedestrians from vehicles and to mark parking, drop-off, and walking areas. Seasonal printed cones allow schools, churches, municipalities, property managers, and event organizers to use standard traffic control equipment that also matches the theme of the event.The jack-o-lantern design is printed on the same 28 inch orange cone format TCFL supplies for roadwork, parking, and facility applications. Each pack includes all three face designs, so a row of cones along a walkway or parking lane shows a mix of faces rather than a single repeated image.The Halloween line also reflects TCFL's custom printing work. In addition to seasonal designs, TCFL prints company logos, custom colors, and customer-supplied artwork on cones, barricades, and signage for commercial and municipal customers."Halloween puts a lot of people on foot in parking lots and neighborhoods after dark, and the groups running those events still need real traffic control," said Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder of OES Global Inc. "The jack-o-lantern face is one design out of an unlimited number. If a customer can picture it on a cone, TCFL will find a way to print it."The jack-o-lantern traffic cones are listed on the TCFL Halloween Safety Supplies page at trafficconesforless.About Traffic Cones For LessTraffic Cones For Less is a brand of OES Global, Inc., headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company supplies traffic cones, barricades, delineators, signage, and related traffic and pedestrian safety equipment to contractors, municipalities, facilities, and event operators, and provides custom printing on cones and signage. Website: Phone: 888-388-0180

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Jack-o-Lantern Traffic Cones Are Here Just in Time for Halloween | TCFL

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Traffic Cones For Less Launches New Jack-o-Lantern Traffic Cones for Halloween News Provided By OES Global Inc. September 24, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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