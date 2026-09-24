Jobnimbus And Repcard Now Sync Both Ways, Ending Double Entry

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Contacts, appointments, and job statuses now move between both systems, so reps and the office are looking at the same job without retyping anything.

- Wade Brown, VP of Business Development, JobNimbusLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JobNimbus, the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors, today announced a two-way integration with RepCard, the Sales Operating System for field sales teams. The sync is available now to shared customers, and setup takes minutes.When a rep creates a customer or books an appointment in RepCard, it lands in JobNimbus as a contact or a job, in the stage the contractor mapped it to. When that record changes in JobNimbus, the update flows back into RepCard so the rep who sold it can see where it stands.Removing duplicate data entry:Running sales and production in separate systems means entering the same customer twice and hoping the two records match. Every retype is a chance to lose a phone number or misspell a street. And the rep who sold the job has no visibility into what happened after the handoff. Reps also lose visibility once a job is handed off to production, leaving them to call the office for an inspection or scheduling update, or to give the homeowner their best guess.The integration closes both gaps. Reps capture the customer once, at the door, and JobNimbus has it before they reach the next house. When the job moves stages in JobNimbus, that status appears in RepCard without anyone having to ask.How it works:-The rep captures it once: A rep creates a customer or books an appointment in RepCard. Contractors choose which action triggers the sync.-It lands in the right stage: Contractors pick one JobNimbus workflow and match their RepCard statuses to their JobNimbus job statuses, so records show up where they belong instead of piling into a single bucket.-Updates come back on their own: A JobNimbus automation fires whenever a contact or job is created or modified. That update flows into RepCard, so reps and managers see current job status without leaving the app.-Setup takes minutes: Once the connection is mapped, the sync runs on its own. Contractors don't manage imports, exports, or scheduled file transfers."Our customers are already juggling a lot between the field and the office. This integration means a rep's work doesn't disappear into a black box the second the job gets handed off. It shows up in JobNimbus in the right stage automatically, and status updates flow right back to RepCard. That's less duplicate data entry, fewer 'what's going on with this job' calls, and reps who can tell a homeowner what's next without picking up the phone." -Wade Brown, VP of Business Development, JobNimbus"Reps hate double entry. If someone has to type the same customer into two systems, they'll either do it wrong or they won't do it at all, and then nobody trusts the numbers. Now a rep knocks the door, sets the appointment on their phone, and it's a job in JobNimbus before they get to the next house. When the crew updates that job, the rep sees it. No calling the office to find out if the deal is still alive." -Brad Mortensen, Founder and CEO, RepCardThe JobNimbus and RepCard integration is live now for shared customers and can be enabled from within RepCard.About JobNimbusJobNimbus is the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors of any size to get found, win more jobs, streamline production, and get paid faster. By connecting every stage of the job lifecycle, JobNimbus replaces the fragmented stacks holding growing contractors back. One system that supports contractors from their first million to their next hundred, without the chaos. As the recognized #1 leader on G2 in Roofing Software and a 4.8-star app rating, it's no wonder why over 8,000 contractors trust JobNimbus to grow their business every day. Full visibility, total control. Learn more at jobnimbus.About RepCardRepCard is a Sales Operating System for field sales teams. Roofing contractors and other home services companies run RepCard on mobile and desktop to recruit reps, track every door, automate homeowner follow-up, and manage the full sales cycle from lead to close. Thousands of sales teams use RepCard, backed by 2,400+ five-star reviews. See it at repcard.

Karlee Andrews

JobNimbus

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JobNimbus and RepCard Now Sync Both Ways, Ending Double Entry News Provided By JobNimbus September 24, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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