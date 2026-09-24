ECO Canada Launches SBEP Indigenous Pathway To Recognize Diverse Experience In Canada's Sustainable Blue Economy

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CALGARY, AB – ECO Canada has launched SBEP Indigenous, a new application pathway within the Sustainable Blue Economy Professional (SBEP) program designed for First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals in Canada with experience connected to ocean, coastal, or freshwater-to-ocean environments.

SBEP Indigenous recognizes that the knowledge, skills, and experience that support Canada's sustainable blue economy are developed in many ways. While experience may come from employment or formal education, it is also built through community leadership, stewardship activities, cultural practice, harvesting, fisheries, aquaculture, training, and hands-on work with the land and water.

The pathway is designed to highlight these diverse experiences and provides a structured way for applicants to demonstrate what they know, what they have done, and how they apply their knowledge in real-world settings.

Why Apply for SBEP Indigenous?

Your skills and experience may not be reflected by a job title or a formal credential alone. SBEP Indigenous recognizes that alternate environmental experiences are meaningful and provides a structured way to demonstrate them.

By applying for SBEP Indigenous, you can:

.Gain recognition for skills and experience developed through community, cultural, educational, and professional pathways.

.Showcase how you apply your knowledge in real-world situations, not just what is listed on a resume.

.Highlight expertise across areas such as environmental stewardship, marine operations, project management, safety and compliance, technical systems, leadership, and communications.

.Demonstrate your contributions to Canada's growing sustainable blue economy.

.Make your experience more visible to employers, partners, communities, and others working across the blue economy.

Applicants may choose to highlight their experience across a range of focus areas, including:

.Environmental Stewardship & Assessment

.Data, Planning & Project Management

.Technical Systems & Engineering

.Marine Operations & Navigation

.Safety, Regulatory & Compliance

.Professional, Leadership & Communications

Applications are reviewed by the Blue Economy Certification and Approvals Board (BECAB), which considers applicants' experience profiles, practical scenario responses, supporting information, references, and community confirmations as part of the review process. Reviews are conducted under confidentiality agreements and typically take four to six weeks to complete.

Know it. Show it.

If your experience includes working on the water, stewarding natural resources, supporting your community, contributing to marine operations, conducting research, or applying traditional and cultural knowledge, you already have the skills that contribute to Canada's sustainable blue economy.

The knowledge you've gained through your community, culture, and connection to the land has value. SBEP Indigenous helps you showcase that expertise and receive professional recognition for the skills you've developed through community leadership, cultural practice, and lived experience.

The SBEP Indigenous framework and credential was developed through support by Future Skills Centre.

Check your eligibility and begin your application today:

Aaron Wilson

ECO Canada

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ECO Canada Launches SBEP Indigenous Pathway to Recognize Diverse Experience in Canada's Sustainable Blue Economy News Provided By ECO Canada September 24, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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