Payyanur: Physiotherapy Clinic Owner Nabbed Over Misbehaviour With Young Woman!

Kannur: The Payyanur police took a clinic owner into custody for misbehaving with a young woman. The woman had visited his clinic for a physiotherapy session. She is originally from Kasaragod. Based on her complaint, the cops picked up Sharath Nambiar, who owns the Arogya Wellness Clinic in Payyanur.

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This incident actually took place last year. Sharath Nambiar grabbed the young woman inappropriately while doing the physiotherapy treatment. The woman later went back to her workplace. She finally opened up about this terrible experience while attending a counseling session. After that, she approached the Payyanur police and filed a formal complaint.

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The police had already arrested this man earlier in a similar case. He had misbehaved with another young woman. The Kasaragod woman heard about his recent arrest. That gave her the courage to step forward and file her own police complaint against him.