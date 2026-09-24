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Kozhikode: Giant Python Swallows Stray Dog In Ulliyeri! Read Details

Kozhikode: Giant Python Swallows Stray Dog In Ulliyeri! Read Details


2026-09-24 12:45:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kozhikode: Forest officials have rescued a massive python that swallowed a stray dog. This scary incident happened in Ulliyeri, Kozhikode, leaving the local residents in complete shock. The giant snake, weighing around 25 kg, was spotted behind Binshad's house at Manad Andilerithazhe in Ulliyeri Kakkancheri.

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The incident took place yesterday morning. The python was lying completely exhausted after swallowing the stray dog. As more local people started gathering around the spot, the snake actually threw up the dog. After a lot of effort, the brave locals managed to get the snake into a sack. They immediately informed the authorities, and officials from the Peruvannamuzhi Forest Range Office reached the spot and took the python away.

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AsiaNet News

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