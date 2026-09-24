Bigg Boss 20 Captaincy Task: Rhiti Vs Uditi! Asif Khan Also Targeted Entertainment

Bigg Boss 20's captaincy task turns into a full-blown blame game after Yung DAS' team wins the Diss Battle. Housemates are asked to name contestants they don't want to see as captain, triggering explosive exchanges. Uditi targets Rhiti, calling her 'hollow from the inside,' while Rhiti fires back with a sharp reply. Asif Khan also comes under attack from Gullu and Qazi, with accusations of being 'fake' and 'ill-mannered.' Who will finally become captain this week? 0:00 - Captaincy Task Turns Explosive 1:00 - Uditi & Rhiti Clash Over Captaincy Vote 2:20 - Asif Khan Targeted As Captaincy Battle Intensifies

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