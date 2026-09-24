Azerbaijan Calls For Boosting Diplomatic Efforts And Joint OIC Action (PHOTO)
This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan on X social account.
According to the report, Bayramov addressed the OIC Coordination Meeting.
“The Minister congratulated incoming OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, emphasized solidarity against rising Islamophobia, and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for Palestine's statehood.
He voiced deep concern over rising regional military conflicts, calling for intensified diplomatic efforts and united OIC action to combat discrimination and violence targeting Muslim communities globally.
Minister Bayramov outlined institutional preparations for OIC Summit in 2027 in Azerbaijan,” the publication noted.
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