Higher-Component Dairy Herds Capture Bigger Milk Checks As Consumer Demand Shifts Toward Manufactured Dairy Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CoBank report finds top-decile herds earn $101 to $352 more per cow annually at average U.S. production, with the advantage rising to $136 to $474 at higher production levels

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. dairy herds producing higher levels of butterfat and protein are capturing significantly larger milk checks as consumer demand shifts toward cheese, yogurt, butter, cottage cheese and other manufactured dairy products. A new report from CoBank's Knowledge Exchange found that herds in the top decile for milk components earned $101 to $352 more per cow annually at average U.S. production levels, with that advantage rising to $136 to $474 per cow at higher production levels.

Milk components have become the leading driver of milk check revenue as more than 80% of farmgate milk now moves into manufactured dairy products rather than beverage milk. The CoBank report analyzed seven regional Federal Milk Marketing Orders that price milk using Multiple Component Pricing provisions and found wide variation in component production across regions and herds.

“Those numbers can add up fast,” said Corey Geiger, lead dairy economist with CoBank.“For instance, assuming annual average milk production of 24,390 pounds per cow, higher-component herds in the Upper Midwest FMMO had a $256.58 per cow advantage over lower-component herds. At 33,000 pounds of annual production, that advantage widens to $345.58 per cow. For a 100-cow dairy, that's an extra $34,558 in annual income - and for a 1,000-cow dairy, it represents $345,582 of additional revenue.”

The shift is accelerating milk component production, with butterfat and protein levels in the nation's milk supply growing faster than at any time in modern dairy history.

For generations, beverage milk dominated U.S. dairy consumption, keeping butterfat and protein levels relatively stable. As consumers increasingly turned to cheese and other dairy foods, milk pricing formulas evolved to the multiple component pricing concept. Today, more than 90% of the U.S. milk supply is priced based on butterfat, protein and other solids, largely because manufactured dairy products account for most farmgate milk use.

Wide variance across FMMOs and herds represents opportunity

While overall average levels of butterfat and protein content in the U.S. milk supply have grown substantially, FMMO data shows a wide variance of component levels across regions and among individual herds.

Abbi Groves, agricultural commodities economist with CoBank, said component optimization gives producers a clear path to improve milk check revenue while helping processors secure the solids their plants need most.

“In the Upper Midwest FMMO, average 2025 component levels were 4.37% butterfat, 3.33% protein and 5.79% other solids. But the gap between the top 560 herds and the bottom 560 herds was significant. That spread shows the scale of opportunity for lower-component herds to close the gap and increase revenue by producing more butterfat and protein.”

Dairy processors also have an opportunity to further incentivize production of the components their plants need most. Some processors are already including product prices for whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate in milk check formulas. These newer pricing concepts, above and beyond federal order minimums, further incentivize protein production.

“These are just some of the opportunities that abound to meet rising demand,” added Geiger.“Given shifting demand and the growing role components are playing in producer revenue, traditional milk production metrics like rolling herd average no longer tell the full revenue story. New benchmarks focused on pounds of components produced will provide a clearer view of what ultimately drives the milk check.”

Read the report, Higher-component herds capture bigger milk checks.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving almost 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

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